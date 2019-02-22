Dangerous ocean conditions hit the coast

Surfers enjoying waves at the Coffs Harbour boat ramp this morning.

Surfers enjoying waves at the Coffs Harbour boat ramp this morning. Gary Mcevoy

STRONG winds and a large swell have hit the Mid North Coast and people are making the most of it.

With the swell coming straight into the harbour, surfers didn't miss their chance to catch waves at the boat ramp entrance.

Local photographer Gary Mcevoy sent in these stunning images of waves breaking across the entrance of the harbour with surfers waiting in the line up for a set to roll in at the ramp.

There's no decrease in swell or wind expected for today or tomorrow with winds expected to reach a high of 59km/h tomorrow afternoon.

Wind picked up on Thursday morning and steadily increased, reaching 61km/h in the early hours of this morning.

The swell is expected to continue to increase and peak at 5.5m around 8pm tomorrow.

The Bureau of Metorology issued a warning for the Coffs Coast saying surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas. Surf Life Saving NSW recommends only swimming at patrolled beaches and between the red and yellow flags.

NSW Police Force and Marine Area Command advise people to consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.