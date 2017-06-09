20°
News

'Dangerous' man wanted for breaching AVO

Jasmine Minhas
| 9th Jun 2017 1:20 PM
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Douglas Gomes.
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Douglas Gomes.

POLICE are on the hunt for a Coffs Harbour man who is wanted in relation to breaching an apprehended violence order.

Douglas Gomes, aged 29, is wanted by officers from the Coffs Clarence Local Area Command for an outstanding revocation of parole warrant.

The man is considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to police.

He is described as being of Aboriginal in appearance with a thin build and black hair and brown eyes.

The public are advised not to approach this man.
The public are advised not to approach this man.

He is known to frequent the Coffs Harbour area and Coraki in northern NSW.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Gomes should contact police at Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

Coffs Coast Advocate
