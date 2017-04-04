Dangerous Lions look ominous

HE SHOOTS, HE SCORES: Gum Mayak shoots for goal for Coffs United against the Northern Storm.

REIGNING premier Coffs United looks like it hasn't missed a beat over summer.

The Lions defence was rarely threatened by the Northern Storm as the midfield controlled possession and fed a hungry forward group plenty of chances in their 4-0 win.

Even when it lost its FFA Cup clash to Coffs United a month ago, Orara Valley still produced some eye catching football that day despite the wet conditions.

The Dingoes franked that form on Saturday against competition newcomers Grafton United.

United may be in for a long inaugural premier league season as Orara was ruthless in a 10-1 rout.

Sawtell not only came away with three important points to start their campaign but showed significant improvement has been gained over summer when the Scorpions scored three unanswered goals in the first half against Maclean before coming away with a 5-2 victory.

A late strike by Christian Penny was a silver lining on an otherwise cloudy Boambee day.

Despite controlling possession for periods of the match, Boambee played the majority of its encounter against Urunga stuck in its own half.

Urunga found the back of the onion bag five times own before the Penny strike with Tim Rupprecht scoring a hat-trick and Josh McGovern a double.

It was a great opening to the season for the Raiders who'll be out for some revenge against the Coffs Coast Tigers on Saturday night after the Tigers knocked Urunga out of the FFA Cup.

For the Tigers it will be their first match of the season after their clash against Westlawn last weekend was postponed.