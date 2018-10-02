Dangerous goods and our lack of bypass tunnels

Letters to the Editor

I HAVE lived within 120 metres of the highway near the Big Banana for over 20 years.

The announcement of funding for the Coffs bypass was music to my ears.

The noise from speeding trucks using air braking at night is unbelievably loud.

I am a shift worker and I sleep with Bluetac in my ears, it's the only way I can get a good night's sleep.

As well the diesel particulate from truck exhausts falls on everything, it is known to be incredibly toxic.

Recently there has been a lot of differing views expressed about the bypass and in particular whether cuttings or tunnels should be part of the build.

I would like to make Coffs residents aware that currently trucks carrying dangerous goods (petrol, gas, acid etc) are not permitted to travel in tunnels.

Therefore if tunnels are incorporated in the bypass build these trucks that carry dangerous goods would continue to use the current route through the centre of town.

If the purpose of the bypass is to remove large trucks from driving through the centre of Coffs Harbour then tunnels cannot form any part of the bypass build.

Stephen Hayes

Coffs Harbour

Two land bridge options are proposed for the Coffs Harbour Bypass and one cutting. .

Swiss convention on building road tunnels

WHAT a joke. Who decided that dangerous good transport is not allowed in road tunnels?

The little country of Switzerland has 101.38km of road tunnels.

About 90 percent of that are dual highway tubes which makes 180km of tunnels.

There are no bypasses for dangerous transport, they all use the tunnels.

The longest tunnel is 16.942km long and carries an average of over 17000 vehicles a day, out of that over 2000 are heavy vehicles.

Considering the amount of the traffic the heavy vehicle accidents were minimal.

I am sure we will not reach those numbers on our Coffs Harbour Bypass for another 50 years.

I think we have been had again and it is time that the Coffs people start to wake up and don't accept anything but the tunnels.

Bruno Aebi

Boambee

Proposed land bridge option for the Coffs Harbour Bypass. RMS

A bridge too far on the Coffs Bypass

COFFS Harbour's bypass should be a statement of not only engineering, but of political success.

The concept plans that have been released however show that the people of West Coffs will cop a fair amount of noise and the planned land bridges are pimped up cuttings.

Tunnels are the best option Melinda Pavey and at least the Greens are standing up for the best bypass possible.

Jonathan Cassell

Emerald Beach

An updated map of the Coffs Harbour Bypass RMS

Bypass cuttings versus tunnels

I AM struggling to understand the logic in the changes to the Coffs Harbour Bypass plan, now giving us noisy land bridges and cuttings versus promised tunnels.

The reasoning, they say, being dangerous goods can't go through tunnels?

Checking the relevant act I can see no specific legislation that says that - though it's complex so might be me.

My other thought is - are they saying it is safer to transport hazardous materials through built up areas (as must currently happen) rather than a tunnel, where, if the worst happened the hazardous material might be contained?

Checking for accidents of this kind of vehicle also seems that they pose a minimal risk.

Seems to me that this is just another excuse to fob us off with a poor plan.

They must think we are foolish indeed.

Cheryl Cooper

Arts centre will face parking problems

I AM thinking of buying a few shuttle buses as the locals and holidaymakers will need them if they want to go to the new venue, which is proposed in Gordon St.

You cannot park there now, let alone anywhere in town, it baffles me when there are more suitable sites for this proposed state-of-the-art building.

I can run the buses from the derelict fishing club site as nothing is happening there, which is a wicked shame and the best real estate in town.

Coffs Council, the Coffs people have such a forceful loud voice but it seems to land on deaf ears.

Phyllis Taylor

A gamble that we shouldn't take

I HAD difficulty believing a Sydney friend who angrily reported that Tangara trains now carry advertising for a gambling company.

Does simple human compassion even feature in these decisions?

By allowing this, (the government) is telling me that they and their party happily condone inviting kids to adopt gambling habits that could potentially ruin their lives, the lives of mothers, fathers, siblings, wives and their own children?

Do you not think that allowing these same gambling companies to take over the sponsorship of rugby league, which is adored by so many teen age kids was a step too far?

Douglas Winn

Bellingen