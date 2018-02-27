Menu
Login
Dylan Winning-Brown was stopped at Combine St.
Dylan Winning-Brown was stopped at Combine St. Trevor Veale
News

Dangerous driver who was shot at by police gets jailed

Keagan Elder
by
27th Feb 2018 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM

A MAN who led police on a high-speed pursuit between Nambucca Heads and Coffs Harbour before a spectacular crash at the Combine St lights has been jailed.

Dylan Winning-Brown, 20, from Nambour, Queensland, led officers on a chase for more than 40km on the Pacific Highway in January.

He was stopped by police after an officer fired a shot at the white Ford Falcon.

The round hit the driver- side door frame pillar, inches away from Winning-Brown.

Dashcam footage showed Winning-Brown attempting to flee the approaching officers, hitting two other vehicles and mounting the kerb.

Police said he reached speeds of more than 190km/h during the chase and they terminated the pursuit twice after it reached dangerous speeds.

On Monday in Coffs Harbour Local Court, magistrate J. Gibson jailed Winning-Brown for two years with a non-parole period of 18 months.

Winning-Brown will be eligible for release on July 22, 2019.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years from February 26.

Winning-Brown's two other charges of negligent driving and resisting arrest were withdrawn.

An internal police investigation by Richmond Local Area Command was launched to investigate the shooting.

Related Items

coffs coast crime coffs harbour coffs harbour local court nambucca heads police pursuit police shooting
Coffs Coast Advocate
Community consultation on Jetty development begins

Community consultation on Jetty development begins

News The first stage of community consultation is now open and residents can literally drag and drop their ideas onto an online map.

Coffs underworld figure shooting case remains open

Coffs underworld figure shooting case remains open

News Police re-appeal for information behind underworld figure shooting

Members have a KAK at Harbour Club

Members have a KAK at Harbour Club

News Check out the gallery from The Harbour Club.

Forestry policy puts ministers at loggerheads

Forestry policy puts ministers at loggerheads

News Greens' visit today to support Gladstone State Forest protest group

Local Partners