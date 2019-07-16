Menu
STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION: A new pedestrian crossing has been constructed on Harbour Dr following a road safety audit.
News

Dangerous crossing gets scrapped

Jasmine Minhas
by
16th Jul 2019 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROAD safety audit undertaken by Coffs Harbour City Council revealed safety concerns associated with the pedestrian crossing opposite Coles supermarket, prompting the construction of a new $300,000 crossing on Harbour Dr.

A council spokesperson said in a statement an increase in visitation to the Coffs Harbour Skatepark and nearby Coles supermarket had raised a number of safety issues for motorists and pedestrians.

The former crossing was located near the Earl St roundabout while the new crossing has being constructed further south on Harbour Dr towards the jetty.

Improvements will include the elevation of the crossing, installation of a central median strip to prevent U-turns, and a pedestrian fence. New lighting will also be installed in the coming weeks to improve visibility at the crossing.

Motorised traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the new section.

The works have been funded by a $300,000 grant under the Federal Government's Black Spot Program.

"Enhanced safety for pedestrians and motorists is behind the improvements being made to the pedestrian crossing and street scape along Harbour Dr,” the council spokesperson said.

black spot funding coffs harbour city council pedestrian crossing road safety
Coffs Coast Advocate

