Dangerous contact charge could end Maloney's Origin bid

James Maloney tries to rally the Panthers during their clash with the Warriors at Panthers Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP

JAMES Maloney's hopes of retaining his NSW State of Origin jumper would appear all but over after he was charged by the NRL match review committee on Saturday.

Penrith and Maloney had salt poured into their wounds - following their 30-10 flogging at the hands of the Warriors - when the veteran No.6 was charged with a late hit on Kodi Nikorima.

Charged with a grade one dangerous contact offence, Maloney is facing a one-week ban.

Unless he can successfully contest the charge at the judiciary, it means he will miss next Thursday's western Sydney derby against Parramatta and not play before NSW coach Brad Fittler reads out his side for Origin I on Sunday week.

Maloney would have been free to play next week if it were not for his poor record, with a prior similar offence in the last two years meaning he was stung with 20 per cent loading.

Maloney was cited for a second-half hit on Nikorima in which the Warriors five-eighth was stuck in the back after he had passed the ball.

Maloney and Panthers teammate Nathan Cleary have been out of form with their side struggling at 2-8 at the bottom of the ladder, while players such as Luke Keary, Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker have made compelling cases for call-ups.

Warriors forward Agnatius Paasi is also set to miss a week for a dangerous throw on Brian To'o.

- AAP