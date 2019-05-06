Danger on the racks in children's aisles

WARNING: Some readers may find these images distressing.

PRESSURE is mounting on department stores, Target and Kmart to assess the danger of clothes racks after a young boy was almost blinded after running into a metal hook.

The incident in Sydney follows a similar mishap in Coffs Harbour last year that left a toddler with an eye and nose injury after she ran into a metal prong on a clothing rack.

In July, the incident left the local toddler with blood pouring out of her eye and nose.

The girl's mother Hayley Skye Smith said her daughter Amaia suffered the injuries after a metal prong on a clothing rack struck her in the eyelid.

DISTRESSING: Hayley Skye Smith's daughter Amaia injured her eye on the metal prong of a clothes rack at a local Kmart store. Supplied

"I'm hoping to raise awareness of how dangerous these can be and hope people take more caution as I would never wish something like this to happen to anyone," she wrote on Facebook.

The Sydney incident in a Target store in April left a five-year-old boy named Saad in Westmead Hospital undergoing reconstructive surgery for a torn tear duct.

"My son's toy fell on the ground and as he went down to pick it up the hook went into his eye,” his father Adnan told media.

Distressingly, the hook had become stuck in Saad's eye socket forcing his wife to pull it out, he said.

Fortunately for the young boy, the surgeon found his eyeball had not been ruptured.