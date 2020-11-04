Menu
Coffs Harbour teen Dane Cornish is completing a Cert IV in IT at TechAddicts.
Dane on track to a career in tech

Janine Watson
4th Nov 2020 9:51 AM
A YOUTH scholarship program has been expanded to take in Coffs Harbour.

The Federal government's Busy At Work Commonwealth Scholarships for Young Australians has been extended from Grafton down to Coffs Harbour and the surrounding area.

Scholarships are on offer of up to $14,500 for 15-24 year olds and ex ADF personnel living in the eligible areas.

Money can be used for a range of purposed including TAFE fees, laptops, travel, course books and tools.

Another important aspect of the program is setting up scholars in paid internships with local businesses.

The business is offered a $1500 placement fee for each scholar they host.

The ultimate goal is to support young people into meaningful education and employment and also to support small businesses in these tough times.

Coffs Harbour teen Dane Cornish is currently completing a Cert IV in IT through the scholarship program.

The 17-year-old recently started his paid internship with local gaming and tech solutions company TechAddicts.

Dane Cornish with TechAddicts owner Matt Adams.
TechAddicts owner Matt Adams has been impressed with Dane's enthusiasm and grateful for an extra pair of hands for 20 days as part of the scholarship.

Coffs Harbour residents aged 15-24 or Ex-ADF personnel are eligible for the Commonwealth Scholarships and can apply here: www.busyatwork.com.au/scholarship-program-for-young-australians.

Or contact the regional scholarship co-ordinator: Jennifer.smith@busyatwork.com.au

Priority is given to ex-defence force personnel or young people who are Indigenous, have a disability or are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

