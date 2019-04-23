Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samuel Johnson was crowned winner of Dancing With The Stars.
Samuel Johnson was crowned winner of Dancing With The Stars.
TV

Surprise winner crowned in DWTS

23rd Apr 2019 9:00 AM

THE first season of the rebooted Dancing With The Stars has wrapped up with a shock victory on Monday night.

Courtney Act entered the finale as the bookies' favourite to win but was beaten by actor Samuel Johnson in a decision that even left him speechless.

 

The former Secret Life of Us star was gobsmacked.
The former Secret Life of Us star was gobsmacked.

"I just want to say, Courtney is the better dancer!" he announced after the results were revealed.

During the finale, Johnson and his dance partner Jorja Freeman performed an encore of their Mr Bojangles jazz routine from week six. Their second dance was a freestyle number, which proved a major hit.

 

While the judges rated the pair slightly behind Act and her partner, Joshua Keefe - who managed to earn a perfect score for their last dance - Johnson landed the top spot when viewers' votes were added to the mix.

Controversial blogger Constance Hall and her dance partner Gustavo Viglio came in third.

Johnson, 41, won $50,000 for Love Your Sister, the charity he co-founded in 2012 with his late sister, Connie, in a bid to raise money for breast cancer research.

channel 10 dancing with the stars samuel johnson television

Top Stories

    Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    premium_icon Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    News Taking the definition of survival to a whole new level, Maxine Cowie has triumphed in a 3,000km voyage, affected by two cyclones and a broken motor.

    Win a free cruise for you and your friends

    Win a free cruise for you and your friends

    News Your chance to win a South Pacific cruise valued at over $18k.

    Destined for wrecking ball

    premium_icon Destined for wrecking ball

    News Demolition approved, but archival record must be made.

    New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    premium_icon New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    News THE Kiwis believe the WRC want out of Coffs Harbour.