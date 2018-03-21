Dancing to common ground, killer beats and harmony

AFRICAN R&B: The Brothers will perform at the Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival at the Botanic Garden tomorrow.

AFRICAN R&B: The Brothers will perform at the Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival at the Botanic Garden tomorrow. Matt Deans

WORLD music will be on show at the Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival on Sunday.

On the main stage Afro-pop sensations The Brothers, heralding from the Congo, Entrea and Kenya deliver vibrant harmonies with killer dance moves.

Brotherhood of the Blues, fronted by three talented Aboriginal men who all live with a disability, were the underground sensation at last year's Byron Bluesfest and are set to wow the crowd with their raw and passionate soul inspired blues.

Musicians from across Africa, Asia the Middle East and Aboriginal artists from Gumbaynggirr country will offer spirited performances to keep you dancing all day long.

The Beats and Feets drum and dance precinct will tracks spun to get everyone moving.

There will also be a Cultural Street Food Marketplace, Cardboard Cubby Kingdom, drumming and dancing workshops.

Celebrate everyone's journey to calling Coffs home and uncover your common ground.

The fun at the North Coast Botanic Garden starts at 9.30am and entry is by gold coin donation.