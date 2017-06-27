20°
Dancing in the dark

Wendy Andrews
| 27th Jun 2017 4:13 PM

IT WAS the decade of Pulp Fiction, Clueless, Forest Gump, Silence of the Lambs and Edward Scissorhands. It was the time of Beanie Babies, Tamagotchi, Pokemon, rollerblades the "Rachel” haircut and Nintendo Gameboy.

The 1990s was also the decade of some of the best music. Apart from dreary Sinead O'Conner who bored us all to tears with Nothing Compares 2 U, music from the '90s was about pulling a few moves on the dance floor or singing your heart out in the car with your mates.

How can you forget I'm Too Sexy, Ice Ice Baby, Blaze of Glory, Vogue, Genie in a Bottle, Baby Got Back, Spice Girls' Wannabe and Britney's break-though smash (which had just as much to do with the sexy school uniform than the actual song), Baby One More Time.

Well, you can do the '90s all over again at tomorrow's No Lights No Lycra (no judgement) event.

It's '90s night and the play-list promises plenty of memories from Madonna to Bon Jovi to Britney. Hit the dance floor in the dark and dance yourself silly.

NLNL is a weekly lights-off chance to dance in the dark for the pure joy of dancing. It's a place to shake out the stresses of the week, let go of your inhibitions and completely be yourself. It occurs in over 75 locations around the world, and Coffs Harbour's sessions are Wednesday nights 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Cavanbah Centre. Just $5 on the door. Cheapest work out in town. All welcome. No dance partner necessary.

Learn more at No Lights No Lycra's Facebook page.

