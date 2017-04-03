22°
Dancing in the dark

Wendy Andrews
| 3rd Apr 2017 3:26 PM
Stepping up after dark.
Stepping up after dark. Michael Blann

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to "dance like no one is watching” here's your chance.

No Lights No Lycra Coffs Harbour is a place to get your groove on, shake your moneymaker and get foot loose.

It's part of a global movement and it's happening here in Coffs.

NLNL is all about dancing in the dark for the pure joy of it. Yes, that's right "no lights” means no lights. You can leave your inhibitions at the door and dance in a darkened space. There's just enough light to make sure you don't bang into a wall but it's dark enough so you can't tell who is dancing next to you. Was that Beyonce busting a move in the corner? You'll never know.

The ever-changing eclectic play-list includes rock, hip-hop, soul, cheesy stuff, favs from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s and plenty of pop and dance floor classics to get you up on your feet. Didn't hear your favourite track? Message the team on their facebook page and ask for your song to be included in the next mix.

Wear whatever you want (it's not like anyone is going to see you) and keep in mind this is a phone free, talk free zone. You can wear a fitbit as long as the light is disabled or covered up.

NLNL is not about your age, gender or dance ability or style; it's about having a safe space to let loose and dance like no one is watching.

It all happens Wednesday nights from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at Cavanbah Centre, $5 gets you in the door and in the dark ready to dance. Bring a friend or come alone.

See Facebook No Lights No Lycra Coffs Harbour for more info.

