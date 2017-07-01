Dancing for donations

The couples taking part in Dancing with the Stars Coffs Coast.

SHOW your support as dancers learn their routines and hold fund raising events for the eighth annual Dance for Cancer.

Announced earlier this week, the line up of stars is made up of eight local identity dancers with their respective partners.

The event is organised to raise money for the Cancer Council NSW and dancers will hold fund raisers over the next four months.

Stars have been matched with a teacher who will choreograph a routine for the partners which will be performed at the main event on Saturday, October 28.

Tickets will be on sale from C.ex Coffs from Monday, July 3 at 10am.

To get involved and see what fund raising events are being held, visit the Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer Facebook page.

"It's almost not like work, "It's so fun to watch the transformation of people that are just normal business owners or in the community and watch their transformation from regular person to dancer.

"We have had over 65 local identities dance and raise money for us over the past seven years and over $600,000 has been raised in that time which goes directly to cancer research and local support programs and services for cancer patients and their families," said Sarah Whitaker, community relations coordinator for Cancer Council Coffs Harbour office.

Last year's event saw the judges choice go to Brendan Graetz of North Coast Power and Water and the highest fundraiser was Karen Hacking from C.ex Coffs who raised nearly $18,000.

Last year the event raised $93,000 for Cancer Council NSW and sold 400 tickets.

Three judges will choose a winner and guests will have the opportunity of voting for the people's choice as well as supporting their favourite dance duo by donating online or attending their fundraising activities in the lead up to the event.

Tickets to the gala event at C.ex Club are $65 and will be on sale on Monday, July 3 from 10am.

Regular updates of the event will be posted on the Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer Facebook page.

Kirsten Howton and Russell Holland representing Bishop Druitt College,

Adelaide Zeich and Daniel Butcher from Le Dain Designs,

Trudy Thomson from C.ex Club and Andrew Thomson from St. George Bank,

Alison Waites from McGrath Real Estate and Julian Bryant from RAB,

Caz Heise from MNCCI and Evan Clark from Ambulance service NSW,

Nicole Donovan from Coffs Coast Surf Club Restaurant and Bar and Callum Clifford from TG Jung Quarries,

Adrian Betts from Bellingen Fitness and Amanda Betts from Bello Cake Shed,

Felicty Coffs from Coffs Harbour Basketball Association and Matt Coffs from Coffs Harbour Primary School.