DANCING DELIGHT: All the best from Grafton Eisteddfod
SATURDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 26
Sec 711A - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Halle Graham 75 ½
2nd Charlotte Brown 75
HC Geneva Butler, Hayley Cittolin, Esme Kirby, Matilda Doyle
Sec 711B - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Amana Witchard 76
2nd Niamh Wilesmith 75
HC Aleesha Towne, Zahlia Third, Ellen Haley, Sierra Bugden
Sec 731 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE/LYRICAL SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Mia Doyle 72
Sec 710 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Ashton Robinson 74
HC Azaliya Nichols
Sec 502 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Sophie Foley 78
2nd Emilie Menger 77
HC Kaia Glossop, Rose Corrigan, Rhianna Fergusson
Sec 500 - STORY BOOK or NURSERY RHYME CHARACTER SOLO - 5 years & under
1st Silas Robinson 74
Sec 650 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Olive Chelman 73
Sec 521 - CLASSICAL BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Zahlia Third 79 ½
2nd Emilie Menger 79
3rd Sophie Foley 78
HC Charlotte Brown, Hayley Cittolin
Sec 501 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Sophia Cooper 70
Sec 540 - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Mia Doyle 72
Sec 718 - NOVICE CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Charlotte Brown 77
2nd Rose Corrigan 76
HC Rhianna Fergusson
Sec 512 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Sophie Foley 78
2nd Kaia Glossop 77
HC Geneva Butler
Sec 600 - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Mia Doyle 76 ½
HC Olive Chelman
Sec 724 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Sophia Cooper 74
Sec 529 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION - 8 years & under
1st Zakiah Hibbard 76
2nd Kaia Glossop 75
3rd Sierra Bugden 74
SATURDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 26
Sec 651 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Calamity Thorncroft 77
HC Zakiah Hibbard 76
Sec 732 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Rhianna Fergusson 79
2nd Amana Witchard 78
3rd Niamh Wilesmith 77
HC Rose Corrigan, Calamity Thorncraft
Sec 558 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Sophie Foley 80
Sec 725 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Emilie Menger 80
2nd Amana Witchard 79
3rd Niamh Wilesmith 78
HC Zakiah Hibbard
Sec 541 - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Calamity Thorncraft 82
2nd Sophie Foley 81
3rd Hayley Cittolin 80
HC Halle Graham
Sec 549 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Zakiah Hibbard 80
2nd Zahlia Third 79 ½
HC Sierra Bugden, Sophie Foley, Niamh Wilesmith, Hayley Cittolin, Calamity Thorncraft, Emilie Menger
Sec 610 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Zakiah Hibbard 80
HC Isabella Cooper
Sec 745 - NOVICE TAP SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Niamh Wilesmith 80
2nd Zakiah Hibbard 79
HC Isabella Cooper
Sec 601 - TAP SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Calamity Thorncraft 81
HC Hayley Cittolin, Zakiah Hibbard
Sec 625 - TAP IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Calamity Thorncraft 79
Sec 641 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Zakiah Hibbard 80
HC Hayley Cittolin
SUNDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 27
Sec 559 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 9 years
1st Elle Fredericks 83
2nd Lily Foley 82
HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Adelaide Robinson
Sec 567A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Lily Foley 85
2nd Elle Fredericks 84
HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis
Sec 542 - JAZZ SOLO - 9 years & under
1st Elle Fredericks 86
2nd Lara Neaves, Lily Foley 85
HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Chelsea Bale
Sec 550A - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Elle Fredericks 85
2nd Lily van Vyfeyken 84
HC Lara Neaves, Lily Foley, Haylee Phillips-Lewis
Sec 733 - NOVICE - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Lara Neaves 86
2nd Lily van Vyfeyken 85
3rd Ruby Kohn, Asante Kweka 85
HC Elli Davis, Remi Ogilvy, Claire MacQueen
Sec 560 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 10 years
1st Katie Hodgson 86
2nd Amelia Harrison 85
3rd Elissa Hills 84
HC Ella Liquete, Anya King, Taya Graham
Sec 567- MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Anya King 86
2nd Corrie Wells 85
3rd Chelsea Bale, Holly Cooper 84
HC Ella Liquete, Lara Neaves, Calamity Thorncraft, Katie Hodgson, Abbey Spears
Sec 694 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 10 years & under
1st Mia O'Reilly & Remi Ogilvy 84
2nd Halle & Taya Graham 83
HC Dallace Brown & Zara Hoare, Lily Foley & Savannah Lea
SUNDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 27
Sec 503 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 9 years & under
1st Lily Foley 85
2nd Lily van Vyfeyken 84
3rd Elle Fredericks 83
HC Golda Biles, Zara Hoare, Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Chantell Claydon
Sec 522A - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Lily Foley 85
2nd Elle Fredericks 84
HC Lily van Vyfeyken, Zara Hoare, Haylee Phillips-Lewis
Sec 712 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Samuel Gillespie 87
2nd Lara Neaves 86
3rd Lucy McCormack 85
HC Adelaide Robinson, Leela Teasdale
Sec 504 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 10 years
1st Katie Hodgson 88
2nd Corrie Wells 87 ½
3rd Anya King 86
HC Ella Liquete, Holly Cooper
Sec 522B - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Anya King 85
2nd Corrie Wells 84
3rd Katie Hodgson 83
4th Holly Cooper 82 ½
HC Abbey Spears, Chelsea Bale
Sec 719 - NOVICE CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Lily van Vyfeyken 85
2nd Samuel Gillespie 84
HC Chantell Claydon, Adelaide Robinson, Taya Graham
SUNDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 27
Sec 513 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Katie Hodgson 85
2nd Lily Foley 84
3rd Corrie Wells 83 ½
HC Anya King
Sec 530 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Holly Cooper 85
2nd Anya King 84
Sec 738 - NOVICE CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Katie Hodgson 86
2nd Hayley Cittolin 85
3rd Calamity Thorncraft 84
4th Asante Kweka 83 ½
HC Chelsea Bale, Eva Zuvela
Sec 574 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Elissa Hills 85
2nd Lily Foley 84 ½
3rd Elle Fredericks, Anya King 84
HC Haylee Phillis-Lewis, Chloe Eaton
MONDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 28
Sec 726 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Asante Kweka 83
2nd Ruby Kohn 82
3rd Lily van Vyfeyken 81
4th Samuel Gillespie 80
HC Jessica Peters
Sec 543 - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years
1st Elissa Hills 86
2nd Katie Hodgson 85
3rd Amelia Harrison 84
HC Ella Liquete, Abbey Spears, Anya King, Aqua Waters
Sec 550B - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Ruby Kohn 85
2nd Abbey Spears 84
3rd Anya King, Corrie Wells 83
HC Chelsea Bale, Holly Cooper
Sec 589 - HIP HOP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Ruby Kohn 85
2nd Katie Hodgson 84
3rd Alexander Patterson 83
HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Calamity Thorncraft, Chelsea Bale
Sec 652 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Adelaide Robinson 84
Sec661 - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Katie Hodgson 83
HC Anya King, Golda Biles
MONDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 28
Sec 642 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Ella Rose 79
Sec 611 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Katie Hodgson 85
HC Lucy McCormack
Sec 746 - NOVICE TAP - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Asante Kweka 84
2nd Lucy McCormack 83
3rd Mia O'Reilly 82
HC Samuel Gillespie, Golda Biles
Sec 602 - TAP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Elle Fredericks 84
2nd Chelsea Bale 83
3rd Lara Neaves, Taya Graham 82
HC Elissa Hills, Aqua Waters, Abbey Spears, Ella Rose
Sec 618 - TAP ENSEMBLE SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Isabella Cooper 85
Sec 626 - TAP IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Abbey Spears 85
2nd Chelsea Bale 84
3rd Katie Hodgson 83
HC Lara Neaves
Sec 544A - JAZZ SOLO - 11 years
1st Zane Robinson 89
2nd Sienna Ambler 88
3rd Ella Glasson, Hanalei Corkery 87
HC Amelie Carpenter, Belle Wall, Hayley Liquete
Sec 544B - JAZZ SOLO - 11 years
1st Imogen Roworth 88
Sec 551 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Sienna Ambler 87
2nd Hayley Liquete 86
3rd Amelie Carpenter 85
HC Zane Robinson
MONDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 28
Sec 561A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 11 years
1st Imogen Roworth 88
2nd Zannalee Corkery 87
3rd Zane Robinson 86 ½
4th Hayley Liquete 86
HC Tylissah Third
Sec 561AB - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 11 years
1st Brieanna Parker 86
Sec 568A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Imogen Roworth 87
2nd Zane Robinson 86
3rd Hayley Liquete 85
HC Zannalee Corkery
Sec 568B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Amelia Carpenter 86
2nd Rory Neaves 85
3rd Sienna Ambler 84
HC Tink Lowell, Jordan Hubbard
Sec 575 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 11 years
1st Hayley Liquete 88
2nd Scarlett Hutley 87
3rd Zane Robinson 86 ½
HC Zannalee Corkery
Sec 582A - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Corrie Wells 85
2nd Amelie Carpenter 84
3rd Zannalee Corkery 83
HC Rory Neaves
Sec 582B - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Zane Robinson 86
2nd Calamity Thorncraft 85
3rd Sienna Ambler, Tink Lowell 84
HC Jordan Hubbard, Ella-Grace Chowdhury, Sierra Bugden
TUESDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 29
Sec 505A - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 11 years
1st Imogen Roworth 88
2nd Zane Robinson 87
3rd Hayley Liquette 86 ½
HC Olivia Burnes, Rory Neaves, Tylissah Third
Sec 505B - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 11 years
1st Scarlett Hutley 86
2nd Ella-Grace Chowdhury 85
3rd Isabella Watson 85
HC Bella Roberts
Sec 523A - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Zane Robinson 87
2nd Scarlett Hutley 86
3rd Belle Wall 85
HC Ella-Grace Chowdhury
Sec 523B - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Imogen Roworth 87
2nd Tink Lowell 86
HC Rory Neaves
Sec 514 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 11 years
1st Zane Robinson 88
2nd Rory Neaves 86
3rd Hayley Liquete 85
HC Belle Wall
Sec 531 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Olivia Burnes 86
2nd Zane Robinson 85
3rd Rory Neaves 84
HC Tylissah Third, Belle Wall
TUESDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 29
Sec 734 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 12 years
1st Marijke Richter 84
2nd Claire Patterson 83
3rd Olivia Burnes, Luca Pearson 82
HC Lily Leven, Hunter Metcalf, Grace Blythe
Sec 562 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 12 years
1st Kiara Lindsay 87
2nd Chloe McPherson 85
HC Ava Shepherd 83
Sec 653 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 88
2nd Brieanna Parker 87
3rd Hunter Metcalf 86
HC Belle Wall 84
Sec 695 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 12 years & under
1st Eva Zuvela & Indy Pike 86
Sec 569 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years
1st Chloe McPherson 86
2nd Claire Patterson 85
3rd Kiara Lindsay 84
HC Emilie Maguren, Ava Shepherd, Remy Zuvela
Sec 727 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 12 years
1st Rory Neaves 86
2nd Marijke Richter 85
3rd Indy Pike 84
4th Claire Patterson 83
HC Luca Pearson, Grace Blythe
Sec 545 - JAZZ SOLO - 12 years
1st Kiara Lindsay 88
2nd Chloe McPherson 87
HC Ava Shepherd
Sec 552 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Ava Shepherd 86
2nd Kiara Lindsay 85
HC Remy Zuvela, Darcie McInally, Chloe McPherson
TUESDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 29
Sec 590 - HIP HOP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Ava Shepherd 85
2nd Zane Robinson 84
3rd Savannah Hallmann 83
HC Hunter Metcalf, Grace Blythe, Myla Smith, Aaliyah-Scarlett Roach
Sec 643 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 86
2nd Jaela Hibbard 85
HC Indigo Creighton, Belle Wall, Chelsea Scully
Sec 747 - NOVICE TAP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Hunter Metcalf 81
2nd Jai Teasdale 80
HC Casseea Lovell
Sec 609 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Darcie McInally 86
2nd Zane Robinson 85
3rd Jaela Hibbard 84
HC Bella Roberts
Sec 603 - TAP - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 87
2nd Belle Wall 85
3rd Savannah Hallmann 85
4th Jaela Hibbard 83
HC Bella Roberts, Brieanna Parker, Chelsea Scully
Sec 613 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 86
2nd Belle Wall 85
3rd Bella Roberts 84
Sec 618 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 84
2nd Belle Wall 83
3rd Jaela Hibbard 82
HC Rory Neaves, Chelsea Scully, Brieanna Parker
WEDNESDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 30
Sec 739 - NOVICE CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Imogen Roworth 86
2nd Marijke Richter 85
3rd Remy Zuvela, Rory Neaves 84
HC Ava Shepherd, Bella Roberts
Sec 576 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Kiara Lindsay 88
2nd Chloe McPherson 87 ½
HC Isabella Whitton
Sec 583 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Kiara Lindsay 86
Sec 662 - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 87
2nd Bella Roberts 85
HC Belle Wall, Tink Lowell
Sec 713 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Brieanna Parker 84
2nd Jordan Hubbard 83
HC Lily Leven, Zoe King, Claire Patterson
Sec 506 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 12 years
1st Kiara Lindsay 88
Sec 524 - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Kiara Lindsay 85
2nd Darcie McInally 84
HC Claire Patterson
Sec 720 - NOVICE CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Hunter Metcalf 84
2nd Ella-Grace Chowdhury 83
3rd Jordan Hubbard 82
HC Olivia Burnes, Lily Leven, Zoe King
Sec 515 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Darcie McInally, Kiara Lindsay 86
Sec 532 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Darcie McInally 85
HC Psalm Pratley
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 30
Sec 537 - JUNIOR BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo
1st Zane Robinson 172 ½
2nd Scarlett Hutley 172
3rd Imogen Roworth 171 ½
HC Hayley Liquete, Katie Hodgson
Sec 597 - JUNIOR CONTEMPORARY CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo
1st Zane Robinson
Sec 594 - JUNIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Zane Robinson 177
2nd Katie Hodgson 172
HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Elissa Hills, Sienna Ambler
Sec 621 - JUNIOR TAP CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Slow Solo B - Fast Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Zane Robinson 173
2nd Belle Wall 172
3rd Bella Roberts 171
HC Chelsea Scully, Katie Hodgson
Sec 577 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 13 years
1st Zoe Roberts 89
2nd Anzac Corkery 86
HC Hailey Bugden, Heath Secomb
Sec 584 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 13 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 87
2nd Hailey Bugden 86
HC Jessica Wilson, Cleo Davison, Lillian Patterson
WEDNESDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 30
Sec 591 - HIP HOP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Tayla Mackay 90
2nd Jessica Wilson 88
3rd Logan Pitkin 87
HC Bella Harvey
Sec 696 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 14 years & under
1st Dolores Johnson, Lara Spears & Zoe Salariosa 86
2nd Jessica & Nicola Wilson 85
HC Eva Zuvela & Indy Pike, Ava Shepherd & Heath Secomb
Sec 740 - NOVICE CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 14 years
1st Jessica Wilson 86
2nd Amy Shipman 84
3rd Hailey Bugden 83
HC Logan Pitkin, Lillian Patterson
Sec 578 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 14 years
1st Charlotte Menger 89
2nd Ella Gould 88
3rd Nicola Wilson 87
HC Dolores Johnson, Annaliese Kelvin
Sec 585 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years
1st Dolores Johnson 88
2nd Annaliese Kelvin 87
HC Charlotte Menger, Edie Burgess, Nicola Wilson
THURSDAY MORNING, OCTOBER 1
Sec 563 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 13 years
1st Zoe Roberts 86
2nd Jessica Wilson 85
HC Amy Shipman
Sec 735 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 14 years
1st Samantha Landenberger 84
HC Paige Johnson, Logan Pitkin, Matilda Watson
Sec 564 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 14 years
1st Edie Burgess 87
2nd Ella Gould 86 ½
3rd Nicola Wilson 86
HC Annaliese Kelvin, Charlotte Menger
Sec 570 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 86
2nd Zoe Roberts 85
3rd Dolores Johnson 84
HC Hailey Bugden, Nicola Wilson
Sec 507A - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 88
2nd Zoe Roberts 87
HC Hailey Bugden
Sec 714 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under
2nd Alexis Felton 83
HC Skyla Moloney, Aurora Counsell
Sec 507B - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Ella Gould 88
2nd Charlotte Menger 87
3rd Nicola Wilson 86
THURSDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 1
Sec 525 - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Charlotte Menger 87
2nd Jessica Wilson 86
3rd Nicola Wilson 85
HC Dolores Johnson
Sec 516 - CHARACTER/DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 88
2nd Zoe Roberts 87
3rd Charlotte Menger 86
HC Nicola Wilson, Dolores Johnson
Sec 533 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Hailey Bugden 86
2nd Dolores Johnson 85
HC Zoe Roberts
Sec 546 - JAZZ SOLO - 13 years
1st Zoe Roberts 89
2nd Jessica Wilson 88
HC Cleo Davison, Hailey Bugden
Sec 728 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 14 years
1st Samantha Landerberger 84
2nd Erin Krainik 83
3rd Lily Hibbard, Lillian Patterson 82
HC Paige Johnson
Sec 547 - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years
1st Annaliese Kelvin 87
2nd Nicola Wilson 86
3rd Dolores Johnson 85
Sec 654 - SONG & DANCE - SOLO - 14 years & under
HC Cleo Davison, Nicola Wilson
THURSDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 1
Sec 553 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Dolores Johnson 86
2nd Cleo Davison 85
3rd Erin Krainik 84
Sec 644 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Hailey Bugden 86
Sec 690 - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 90
2nd Zane Robinson, Tylissah Third 87
3rd Amelie Carpenter 85
4th Holly Cooper, Zannalee Corkery 83
Sec 748 - NOVICE TAP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Matilda Watson 81
HC Olivia O'Reilly, Lillian Patterson
Sec 613 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Matilda Watson 83
2nd Jessica Wilson 82
3rd Erin Krainik 81
HC Jessica Harrison, Nicola Wilson
Sec 604 - TAP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 85
2nd Jessica Harrison 84
3rd Nicola Wilson 83
HC Dolores Johnson, Anzac Corkery
Sec 628 - TAP IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jessica Harrison 83
2nd Jessica Wilson 82
3rd Dolores Johnson 81
4th Cleo Davison 80
FRIDAY MORNING, OCTOBER 2
Sec 598 - INTERMEDIATE CONTEMPORARY CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo
1st Zoe Roberts 174 ½
2nd Nicola Wilson 173 ½
3rd Charlotte Menger 173
4th Annaliese Kelvin 172 ½
HC Edie Burgess, Dolores Johnson
Sec 538 - INTERMEDIATE BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Classical Ballet SoloB - Character/Demi-Character Solo
1st Charlotte Menger 177
2nd Zoe Roberts 175
HC Nicola Wilson
Sec 595 - INTERMEDIATE JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Modern Expressive /Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Zoe Roberts 177
2nd Jessica Wilson 175
3rd Nicola Wilson 174 ½
HC Kiara Lindsay
Sec 622 - INTERMEDIATE TAP CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Slow Tap Solo B - Speed Tap Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Jessica Harrison 173
2nd Darcie McInally 172 ½
3rd Jaela Hibbard 171
HC Nicola Wilson, Jessica Wilson
FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 2
Sec 565A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - Open
1st Inneka Crispin 89
2nd Alana Madden 88
3rd Jacqueline Samms 87
HC Teo Ross
Sec 571A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Alana Madden 87
2nd Shakira Cheers
Sec 548A - JAZZ SOLO - Open
1st Leia Golding 87
2nd Bridget Whelan 86
3rd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½
HC Emily Hodges
Sec 554A - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Teo Ross 86
2nd Inneka Crispin 85
3rd Alana Madden
Sec 579A - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open
1st Inneka Crispin 88
2nd Jacqueline Samms 87
3rd Shakira Cheers 86
4th Leia Golding 85
HC Alana Madden, Teo Ross
Sec 586A - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Shakira Cheers 86
2nd Emily Hodges 85
3rd Leia Golding 84
HC Jacqueline Samms
FRIDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 2
Sec 655 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) SOLO - Open
1st Jacqueline Samms 88
2nd Shakira Cheers 87 ½
Sec 592 - HIP HOP SOLO - Open
1st Annalie Boardsley 88
2nd Alexandra Rook 87
3rd Bridget Whelan 86
HC Emily Hodges
Sec 565B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - Open
1st Madeline Aspinall 91
2nd Molly Deakin 89
3rd Sacha Goldsworthy 87
HC Tanami McGuire, Jordann Noffke
Sec 571B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Amy Knott 87
2nd Lily Allen 85
Sec 548B - JAZZ SOLO - Open
1st Madeline Aspinall 88
2nd Zahra Golding 86
3rd Molly Deakin 85
HC Alexandra Rook
Sec 554B - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Sacha Goldsworthy 85
2nd Shakira Cheers 84
HC Molly Deakin, Alexandra Rook, Lily Allen
SATURDAY MORNING, OCTOBER 3
Sec 579B - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open
1st Amy Knott 89
2nd Hannah Mourin 88
3rd Molly Deakin 87
HC Tanami McGuire, Zahra Golding
Sec 664 - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER SOLO - Open
1st Jacqueline Samms
Sec 586 B - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Hannah Mourin 87
2nd Ella Jeffery 86
3rd Amy Knott 85
HC Tanami McGuire
Sec 526 - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Jacqueline Samms 86
2nd Sophie Ryan 85
Sec 508A - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - Open
1st Jacqueline Samms 89
2nd Amy Knott 88 ½
3rd Alana Madden 88
Sec 508B - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - Open
1st Madeline Aspinall 90
2nd Hannah Mourin 88
Sec 517 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - Open
1st Madeline Aspinall 89
2nd Jacqueline Samms 88
3rd Inneka Crispin 87
HC Alana Madden
Sec 534 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Tanami McGuire 89
SATURDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 3
Sec 697 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - Open
1st Amanda Goodby & Hailey Bugden 85
Sec 614 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - Open
1st Emily Hodges 88
2nd Teo Ross 87
3rd Lily Johnson 86
HC Libby Wyatt, Maya Johnson, Sacha Goldsworthy
Sec 605 - TAP SOLO - Open
1st Teo Ross 88
2nd Emily Hodges 87
3rd Libby Wyatt 86
HC Maya Johnson, Lily Johnson, Amanda Goodby
Sec 621 - TAP ENSEMBLE SOLO - Open
1st Maya Johnson 85
2nd Lily Johnson 84
3rd Libby Wyatt 83
Sec 620 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Teo Ross 87
2nd Maya Johnson 86
HC Emily Hodges, Libby Wyatt
Sec 691 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY - Open
1st Hannah Mourin 89
2nd Teo Ross 88 ½
3rd Alexandra Rook, Emily Hodges 88
4th Sacha Goldsworthy 87
HC Freya Farnell, Darcy Gibbons, Sarah Ryan
Sec 599 - SENIOR CONTEMPORARY CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo
1st Shakira Cheers 176 ½
2nd Hannah Mourin 176
3rd Tanami McGuire 174
SATURDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 3
Sec 539 - SENIOR BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Classical Ballet SoloB - Character/Demi-Character Solo
1st Jacqueline Samms 177
2nd Inneka Crispin 176 ½
HC Tanami McGuire, Hannah Mourin
Sec 623 - SENIOR TAP SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Slow Tap Solo B - Speed Tap Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Teo Ross
2nd Emily Hodges
HC Maya Johnson, Libby Wyatt
Sec 596 - SENIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Madeline Aspinall 181
2nd Sacha Goldsworthy 176
3rd Shakira Cheers 174
HC Alexandra Rook, Lily Allen, Darcy Gibbons
PRESENTATION OF AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS
SCHOLARSHIPS
Overall Excellence Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Katie Hodgson
SUBWAY SOUTH GRAFTON - $100.00 +Perpetual Trophy
Overall Excellence Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & overZoe Roberts
CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY INC. - $500.00 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 10 years & underCorrie Wells
FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 11 years & overHayley Liquette
FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Imogen Roworth
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00
Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Charlotte Menger
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00
Jazz Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & underZane Robinson
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00
Jazz Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Kiara Lindsay
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00
Tap Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Calamity Thorncraft
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00
Tap Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Jessica Harrison
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00
OVERALL AWARDS
All round entertainer - Encouragement Award Dolores Johnson
THE ROTARY CLUB OF GRAFTON INC. - $100.00 plus Perpetual Trophy
Selected by Adjudicator - Open to Clarence Valley competitors
Most promising Ballet Dancer - Any AgeLily Foley
KERRIE MONTFORD MEMORIAL TROPHY
Ballet - Senior - Most Promising Ballet Student - 12 years & overMadeline Aspinall
GRAFTON TOYOTA - $500.00
Selected by Adjudicator
Most promising Tap Dancer - 10 years & under Elle Fredricks
GRAFTON CITY TROPHIES
Most Outstanding Tap Performance - Any Age …. Zane Robinson
SALLY JOHNSON PERPETUAL TROPHY
Most Promising Tap Dancer - Junior - 10 years & under Abbey Spears
Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator
Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.
ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)
Most Promising Tap Dancer - Senior - 11 years & over Delores Johnson
Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator
Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.
ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)
PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES - SOLO (in age group order)
Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S. 601, Waltz Tap S. 610) Zakiah Hibbard
MICHELLE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S. 601; Song & Tap S. 641) Zakiah Hibbard
LEANNE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Song & Dance - 6,8,10 years & under (Tap S.640-642; Song & Tap S.650-652) Zakiah Hibbard
LANGE FAMILY AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, Demi-Character S. 513, Classical Improv S. 522)
Katie Hodgson
BARBARA ELLEM PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, National Character S. 661) Katie Hodgson
JUDITH CHAYKO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 10 years & under (Jazz S.542-3, Jazz Improv S. 550) Elle Fredericks
RENEE PRESTON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 12 years & under
(Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.514-515, Classical Improv S.523-524) Zane Robinson
CLOCKTOWER GALLERY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.514-515) Zane Robinson
SNEESBY FAMILY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 12 years & under
(Jazz S.544-5455, Jazz Improv S.551-552, Mod Expressive / Lyrical S.561-562) Zane Robinson
MAREE HICKS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 12 years & under (First prize winner ineligible - Tap S. 603, Waltz Tap S. 612) Jaela Hibbard
O'SULLIVAN DANCE & FITNESS STUDIO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 14 years & under (Classical S. 507, Demi-Character S. 516, Classical Improv S. 525) Jessica Wilson
LEAH MULDOON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 14 years & under (Jazz S. 547, Jazz Improv S. 553; Modern Expressive/ Lyrical S. 564) Zoe Roberts
ADELE LEWIS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - Open (Classical S. 508, Demi-Character S. 517, Classical Improv S. 526) Jacqueline Samms
SHELLEY THOMPSON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - Open (Classical S. 508, National Character S. 664) Jacqueline Samms
LEISA SHEEHAN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - Open (Jazz S. 548, Improv S. 554, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S. 565) Inneka Crispin
MICHELLE KEMPNICH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz/Tap - Open (Jazz S. 548, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S. 565, Tap S. 605) Teo Ross
CIAN DOOHAN PERPETUAL TROPHY
Tap - Open (Tap S. 605, Waltz Tap S614, Tap Ensemble S. 621) Lily Johnson
CHERYL GREEN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz & Contemporary - Highest Score - Any Age Inneka Crispin
(Mod Expressive / Lyrical Improv S.567-571, Contemporary S.574-579)
REBECCA WELCH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
National Character - Junior Zane Robinson
(Authentic National Character S.660-664, Irish National Character - Soft Shoe S.668-673
National Character - Hard Shoe S.677-682)
KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)
National Character - Senior Jacqueline Samms
(Authentic National Character S.660-664, Irish National Character - Soft Shoe S.668-673 National Character - Hard Shoe S. 677-682)
KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)