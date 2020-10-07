DANCING DELIGHT: All the best from Grafton Eisteddfod

Shakira Cheers took home the Senior Contemporary Championship (Open) at the 2020 Grafton Dance Eisteddfod.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 26

Sec 711A - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Halle Graham 75 ½

2nd Charlotte Brown 75

HC Geneva Butler, Hayley Cittolin, Esme Kirby, Matilda Doyle

Sec 711B - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Amana Witchard 76

2nd Niamh Wilesmith 75

HC Aleesha Towne, Zahlia Third, Ellen Haley, Sierra Bugden

Sec 731 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE/LYRICAL SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Mia Doyle 72

Sec 710 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Ashton Robinson 74

HC Azaliya Nichols

Sec 502 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Sophie Foley 78

2nd Emilie Menger 77

HC Kaia Glossop, Rose Corrigan, Rhianna Fergusson

Sec 500 - STORY BOOK or NURSERY RHYME CHARACTER SOLO - 5 years & under

1st Silas Robinson 74

Sec 650 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Olive Chelman 73

Sec 521 - CLASSICAL BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Zahlia Third 79 ½

2nd Emilie Menger 79

3rd Sophie Foley 78

HC Charlotte Brown, Hayley Cittolin

Sec 501 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Sophia Cooper 70

Sec 540 - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Mia Doyle 72

Sec 718 - NOVICE CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Charlotte Brown 77

2nd Rose Corrigan 76

HC Rhianna Fergusson

Sec 512 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Sophie Foley 78

2nd Kaia Glossop 77

HC Geneva Butler

Sec 600 - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Mia Doyle 76 ½

HC Olive Chelman

Sec 724 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Sophia Cooper 74

Sec 529 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION - 8 years & under

1st Zakiah Hibbard 76

2nd Kaia Glossop 75

3rd Sierra Bugden 74

SATURDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 26

Sec 651 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Calamity Thorncroft 77

HC Zakiah Hibbard 76

Sec 732 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Rhianna Fergusson 79

2nd Amana Witchard 78

3rd Niamh Wilesmith 77

HC Rose Corrigan, Calamity Thorncraft

Sec 558 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Sophie Foley 80

Sec 725 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Emilie Menger 80

2nd Amana Witchard 79

3rd Niamh Wilesmith 78

HC Zakiah Hibbard

Sec 541 - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Calamity Thorncraft 82

2nd Sophie Foley 81

3rd Hayley Cittolin 80

HC Halle Graham

Sec 549 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Zakiah Hibbard 80

2nd Zahlia Third 79 ½

HC Sierra Bugden, Sophie Foley, Niamh Wilesmith, Hayley Cittolin, Calamity Thorncraft, Emilie Menger

Sec 610 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Zakiah Hibbard 80

HC Isabella Cooper

Sec 745 - NOVICE TAP SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Niamh Wilesmith 80

2nd Zakiah Hibbard 79

HC Isabella Cooper

Sec 601 - TAP SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Calamity Thorncraft 81

HC Hayley Cittolin, Zakiah Hibbard

Sec 625 - TAP IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Calamity Thorncraft 79

Sec 641 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Zakiah Hibbard 80

HC Hayley Cittolin

SUNDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 27

Sec 559 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 9 years

1st Elle Fredericks 83

2nd Lily Foley 82

HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Adelaide Robinson

Sec 567A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Lily Foley 85

2nd Elle Fredericks 84

HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis

Sec 542 - JAZZ SOLO - 9 years & under

1st Elle Fredericks 86

2nd Lara Neaves, Lily Foley 85

HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Chelsea Bale

Sec 550A - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Elle Fredericks 85

2nd Lily van Vyfeyken 84

HC Lara Neaves, Lily Foley, Haylee Phillips-Lewis

Sec 733 - NOVICE - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Lara Neaves 86

2nd Lily van Vyfeyken 85

3rd Ruby Kohn, Asante Kweka 85

HC Elli Davis, Remi Ogilvy, Claire MacQueen

Sec 560 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 10 years

1st Katie Hodgson 86

2nd Amelia Harrison 85

3rd Elissa Hills 84

HC Ella Liquete, Anya King, Taya Graham

Sec 567- MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Anya King 86

2nd Corrie Wells 85

3rd Chelsea Bale, Holly Cooper 84

HC Ella Liquete, Lara Neaves, Calamity Thorncraft, Katie Hodgson, Abbey Spears

Sec 694 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 10 years & under

1st Mia O'Reilly & Remi Ogilvy 84

2nd Halle & Taya Graham 83

HC Dallace Brown & Zara Hoare, Lily Foley & Savannah Lea

SUNDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 27

Sec 503 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 9 years & under

1st Lily Foley 85

2nd Lily van Vyfeyken 84

3rd Elle Fredericks 83

HC Golda Biles, Zara Hoare, Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Chantell Claydon

Sec 522A - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Lily Foley 85

2nd Elle Fredericks 84

HC Lily van Vyfeyken, Zara Hoare, Haylee Phillips-Lewis

Sec 712 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Samuel Gillespie 87

2nd Lara Neaves 86

3rd Lucy McCormack 85

HC Adelaide Robinson, Leela Teasdale

Sec 504 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 10 years

1st Katie Hodgson 88

2nd Corrie Wells 87 ½

3rd Anya King 86

HC Ella Liquete, Holly Cooper

Sec 522B - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Anya King 85

2nd Corrie Wells 84

3rd Katie Hodgson 83

4th Holly Cooper 82 ½

HC Abbey Spears, Chelsea Bale

Sec 719 - NOVICE CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Lily van Vyfeyken 85

2nd Samuel Gillespie 84

HC Chantell Claydon, Adelaide Robinson, Taya Graham

SUNDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 27

Sec 513 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Katie Hodgson 85

2nd Lily Foley 84

3rd Corrie Wells 83 ½

HC Anya King

Sec 530 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Holly Cooper 85

2nd Anya King 84

Sec 738 - NOVICE CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Katie Hodgson 86

2nd Hayley Cittolin 85

3rd Calamity Thorncraft 84

4th Asante Kweka 83 ½

HC Chelsea Bale, Eva Zuvela

Sec 574 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Elissa Hills 85

2nd Lily Foley 84 ½

3rd Elle Fredericks, Anya King 84

HC Haylee Phillis-Lewis, Chloe Eaton

MONDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 28

Sec 726 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Asante Kweka 83

2nd Ruby Kohn 82

3rd Lily van Vyfeyken 81

4th Samuel Gillespie 80

HC Jessica Peters

Sec 543 - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years

1st Elissa Hills 86

2nd Katie Hodgson 85

3rd Amelia Harrison 84

HC Ella Liquete, Abbey Spears, Anya King, Aqua Waters

Sec 550B - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Ruby Kohn 85

2nd Abbey Spears 84

3rd Anya King, Corrie Wells 83

HC Chelsea Bale, Holly Cooper

Sec 589 - HIP HOP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Ruby Kohn 85

2nd Katie Hodgson 84

3rd Alexander Patterson 83

HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Calamity Thorncraft, Chelsea Bale

Sec 652 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Adelaide Robinson 84

Sec661 - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Katie Hodgson 83

HC Anya King, Golda Biles

MONDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 28

Sec 642 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Ella Rose 79

Sec 611 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Katie Hodgson 85

HC Lucy McCormack

Sec 746 - NOVICE TAP - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Asante Kweka 84

2nd Lucy McCormack 83

3rd Mia O'Reilly 82

HC Samuel Gillespie, Golda Biles

Sec 602 - TAP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Elle Fredericks 84

2nd Chelsea Bale 83

3rd Lara Neaves, Taya Graham 82

HC Elissa Hills, Aqua Waters, Abbey Spears, Ella Rose

Sec 618 - TAP ENSEMBLE SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Isabella Cooper 85

Sec 626 - TAP IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Abbey Spears 85

2nd Chelsea Bale 84

3rd Katie Hodgson 83

HC Lara Neaves

Sec 544A - JAZZ SOLO - 11 years

1st Zane Robinson 89

2nd Sienna Ambler 88

3rd Ella Glasson, Hanalei Corkery 87

HC Amelie Carpenter, Belle Wall, Hayley Liquete

Sec 544B - JAZZ SOLO - 11 years

1st Imogen Roworth 88

Sec 551 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Sienna Ambler 87

2nd Hayley Liquete 86

3rd Amelie Carpenter 85

HC Zane Robinson

MONDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 28

Sec 561A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 11 years

1st Imogen Roworth 88

2nd Zannalee Corkery 87

3rd Zane Robinson 86 ½

4th Hayley Liquete 86

HC Tylissah Third

Sec 561AB - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 11 years

1st Brieanna Parker 86

Sec 568A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Imogen Roworth 87

2nd Zane Robinson 86

3rd Hayley Liquete 85

HC Zannalee Corkery

Sec 568B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Amelia Carpenter 86

2nd Rory Neaves 85

3rd Sienna Ambler 84

HC Tink Lowell, Jordan Hubbard

Sec 575 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 11 years

1st Hayley Liquete 88

2nd Scarlett Hutley 87

3rd Zane Robinson 86 ½

HC Zannalee Corkery

Sec 582A - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Corrie Wells 85

2nd Amelie Carpenter 84

3rd Zannalee Corkery 83

HC Rory Neaves

Sec 582B - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Zane Robinson 86

2nd Calamity Thorncraft 85

3rd Sienna Ambler, Tink Lowell 84

HC Jordan Hubbard, Ella-Grace Chowdhury, Sierra Bugden

TUESDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 29

Sec 505A - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 11 years

1st Imogen Roworth 88

2nd Zane Robinson 87

3rd Hayley Liquette 86 ½

HC Olivia Burnes, Rory Neaves, Tylissah Third

Sec 505B - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 11 years

1st Scarlett Hutley 86

2nd Ella-Grace Chowdhury 85

3rd Isabella Watson 85

HC Bella Roberts

Sec 523A - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Zane Robinson 87

2nd Scarlett Hutley 86

3rd Belle Wall 85

HC Ella-Grace Chowdhury

Sec 523B - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Imogen Roworth 87

2nd Tink Lowell 86

HC Rory Neaves

Sec 514 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 11 years

1st Zane Robinson 88

2nd Rory Neaves 86

3rd Hayley Liquete 85

HC Belle Wall

Sec 531 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Olivia Burnes 86

2nd Zane Robinson 85

3rd Rory Neaves 84

HC Tylissah Third, Belle Wall

TUESDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 29

Sec 734 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 12 years

1st Marijke Richter 84

2nd Claire Patterson 83

3rd Olivia Burnes, Luca Pearson 82

HC Lily Leven, Hunter Metcalf, Grace Blythe

Sec 562 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 12 years

1st Kiara Lindsay 87

2nd Chloe McPherson 85

HC Ava Shepherd 83

Sec 653 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 88

2nd Brieanna Parker 87

3rd Hunter Metcalf 86

HC Belle Wall 84

Sec 695 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 12 years & under

1st Eva Zuvela & Indy Pike 86

Sec 569 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years

1st Chloe McPherson 86

2nd Claire Patterson 85

3rd Kiara Lindsay 84

HC Emilie Maguren, Ava Shepherd, Remy Zuvela

Sec 727 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 12 years

1st Rory Neaves 86

2nd Marijke Richter 85

3rd Indy Pike 84

4th Claire Patterson 83

HC Luca Pearson, Grace Blythe

Sec 545 - JAZZ SOLO - 12 years

1st Kiara Lindsay 88

2nd Chloe McPherson 87

HC Ava Shepherd

Sec 552 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Ava Shepherd 86

2nd Kiara Lindsay 85

HC Remy Zuvela, Darcie McInally, Chloe McPherson

TUESDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 29

Sec 590 - HIP HOP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Ava Shepherd 85

2nd Zane Robinson 84

3rd Savannah Hallmann 83

HC Hunter Metcalf, Grace Blythe, Myla Smith, Aaliyah-Scarlett Roach

Sec 643 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 86

2nd Jaela Hibbard 85

HC Indigo Creighton, Belle Wall, Chelsea Scully

Sec 747 - NOVICE TAP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Hunter Metcalf 81

2nd Jai Teasdale 80

HC Casseea Lovell

Sec 609 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Darcie McInally 86

2nd Zane Robinson 85

3rd Jaela Hibbard 84

HC Bella Roberts

Sec 603 - TAP - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 87

2nd Belle Wall 85

3rd Savannah Hallmann 85

4th Jaela Hibbard 83

HC Bella Roberts, Brieanna Parker, Chelsea Scully

Sec 613 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 86

2nd Belle Wall 85

3rd Bella Roberts 84

Sec 618 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 84

2nd Belle Wall 83

3rd Jaela Hibbard 82

HC Rory Neaves, Chelsea Scully, Brieanna Parker

Zoe Roberts placed first in several sections, including the Contemporary Solo (13 years) and Contemporary Improvisation Solo (13 years) at the 2020 Grafton Dance Eisteddfod.

WEDNESDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 30

Sec 739 - NOVICE CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Imogen Roworth 86

2nd Marijke Richter 85

3rd Remy Zuvela, Rory Neaves 84

HC Ava Shepherd, Bella Roberts

Sec 576 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Kiara Lindsay 88

2nd Chloe McPherson 87 ½

HC Isabella Whitton

Sec 583 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Kiara Lindsay 86

Sec 662 - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 87

2nd Bella Roberts 85

HC Belle Wall, Tink Lowell

Sec 713 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Brieanna Parker 84

2nd Jordan Hubbard 83

HC Lily Leven, Zoe King, Claire Patterson

Sec 506 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 12 years

1st Kiara Lindsay 88

Sec 524 - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Kiara Lindsay 85

2nd Darcie McInally 84

HC Claire Patterson

Sec 720 - NOVICE CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Hunter Metcalf 84

2nd Ella-Grace Chowdhury 83

3rd Jordan Hubbard 82

HC Olivia Burnes, Lily Leven, Zoe King

Sec 515 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Darcie McInally, Kiara Lindsay 86

Sec 532 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Darcie McInally 85

HC Psalm Pratley

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 30

Sec 537 - JUNIOR BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo

1st Zane Robinson 172 ½

2nd Scarlett Hutley 172

3rd Imogen Roworth 171 ½

HC Hayley Liquete, Katie Hodgson

Sec 597 - JUNIOR CONTEMPORARY CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo

1st Zane Robinson

Sec 594 - JUNIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Zane Robinson 177

2nd Katie Hodgson 172

HC Haylee Phillips-Lewis, Elissa Hills, Sienna Ambler

Sec 621 - JUNIOR TAP CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Slow Solo B - Fast Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Zane Robinson 173

2nd Belle Wall 172

3rd Bella Roberts 171

HC Chelsea Scully, Katie Hodgson

Sec 577 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 13 years

1st Zoe Roberts 89

2nd Anzac Corkery 86

HC Hailey Bugden, Heath Secomb

Sec 584 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 13 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 87

2nd Hailey Bugden 86

HC Jessica Wilson, Cleo Davison, Lillian Patterson

WEDNESDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 30

Sec 591 - HIP HOP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Tayla Mackay 90

2nd Jessica Wilson 88

3rd Logan Pitkin 87

HC Bella Harvey

Sec 696 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 14 years & under

1st Dolores Johnson, Lara Spears & Zoe Salariosa 86

2nd Jessica & Nicola Wilson 85

HC Eva Zuvela & Indy Pike, Ava Shepherd & Heath Secomb

Sec 740 - NOVICE CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 14 years

1st Jessica Wilson 86

2nd Amy Shipman 84

3rd Hailey Bugden 83

HC Logan Pitkin, Lillian Patterson

Sec 578 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 14 years

1st Charlotte Menger 89

2nd Ella Gould 88

3rd Nicola Wilson 87

HC Dolores Johnson, Annaliese Kelvin

Sec 585 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years

1st Dolores Johnson 88

2nd Annaliese Kelvin 87

HC Charlotte Menger, Edie Burgess, Nicola Wilson

THURSDAY MORNING, OCTOBER 1

Sec 563 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 13 years

1st Zoe Roberts 86

2nd Jessica Wilson 85

HC Amy Shipman

Sec 735 - NOVICE MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 14 years

1st Samantha Landenberger 84

HC Paige Johnson, Logan Pitkin, Matilda Watson

Sec 564 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 14 years

1st Edie Burgess 87

2nd Ella Gould 86 ½

3rd Nicola Wilson 86

HC Annaliese Kelvin, Charlotte Menger

Sec 570 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 86

2nd Zoe Roberts 85

3rd Dolores Johnson 84

HC Hailey Bugden, Nicola Wilson

Sec 507A - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 88

2nd Zoe Roberts 87

HC Hailey Bugden

Sec 714 - NOVICE BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under

2nd Alexis Felton 83

HC Skyla Moloney, Aurora Counsell

Sec 507B - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Ella Gould 88

2nd Charlotte Menger 87

3rd Nicola Wilson 86

THURSDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 1

Sec 525 - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Charlotte Menger 87

2nd Jessica Wilson 86

3rd Nicola Wilson 85

HC Dolores Johnson

Sec 516 - CHARACTER/DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 88

2nd Zoe Roberts 87

3rd Charlotte Menger 86

HC Nicola Wilson, Dolores Johnson

Sec 533 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Hailey Bugden 86

2nd Dolores Johnson 85

HC Zoe Roberts

Sec 546 - JAZZ SOLO - 13 years

1st Zoe Roberts 89

2nd Jessica Wilson 88

HC Cleo Davison, Hailey Bugden

Sec 728 - NOVICE JAZZ SOLO - 14 years

1st Samantha Landerberger 84

2nd Erin Krainik 83

3rd Lily Hibbard, Lillian Patterson 82

HC Paige Johnson

Sec 547 - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years

1st Annaliese Kelvin 87

2nd Nicola Wilson 86

3rd Dolores Johnson 85

Sec 654 - SONG & DANCE - SOLO - 14 years & under

HC Cleo Davison, Nicola Wilson

THURSDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 1

Sec 553 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Dolores Johnson 86

2nd Cleo Davison 85

3rd Erin Krainik 84

Sec 644 - SONG & TAP DANCE SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Hailey Bugden 86

Sec 690 - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 90

2nd Zane Robinson, Tylissah Third 87

3rd Amelie Carpenter 85

4th Holly Cooper, Zannalee Corkery 83

Sec 748 - NOVICE TAP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Matilda Watson 81

HC Olivia O'Reilly, Lillian Patterson

Sec 613 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Matilda Watson 83

2nd Jessica Wilson 82

3rd Erin Krainik 81

HC Jessica Harrison, Nicola Wilson

Sec 604 - TAP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 85

2nd Jessica Harrison 84

3rd Nicola Wilson 83

HC Dolores Johnson, Anzac Corkery

Sec 628 - TAP IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jessica Harrison 83

2nd Jessica Wilson 82

3rd Dolores Johnson 81

4th Cleo Davison 80

FRIDAY MORNING, OCTOBER 2

Sec 598 - INTERMEDIATE CONTEMPORARY CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo

1st Zoe Roberts 174 ½

2nd Nicola Wilson 173 ½

3rd Charlotte Menger 173

4th Annaliese Kelvin 172 ½

HC Edie Burgess, Dolores Johnson

Sec 538 - INTERMEDIATE BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Classical Ballet SoloB - Character/Demi-Character Solo

1st Charlotte Menger 177

2nd Zoe Roberts 175

HC Nicola Wilson

Sec 595 - INTERMEDIATE JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Modern Expressive /Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Zoe Roberts 177

2nd Jessica Wilson 175

3rd Nicola Wilson 174 ½

HC Kiara Lindsay

Sec 622 - INTERMEDIATE TAP CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Slow Tap Solo B - Speed Tap Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Jessica Harrison 173

2nd Darcie McInally 172 ½

3rd Jaela Hibbard 171

HC Nicola Wilson, Jessica Wilson

Corrie Wells was awarded the Junior Ballet Scholarship (10 years & under) at the 2020 Grafton Dance Eisteddfod.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 2

Sec 565A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - Open

1st Inneka Crispin 89

2nd Alana Madden 88

3rd Jacqueline Samms 87

HC Teo Ross

Sec 571A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Alana Madden 87

2nd Shakira Cheers

Sec 548A - JAZZ SOLO - Open

1st Leia Golding 87

2nd Bridget Whelan 86

3rd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½

HC Emily Hodges

Sec 554A - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Teo Ross 86

2nd Inneka Crispin 85

3rd Alana Madden

Sec 579A - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open

1st Inneka Crispin 88

2nd Jacqueline Samms 87

3rd Shakira Cheers 86

4th Leia Golding 85

HC Alana Madden, Teo Ross

Sec 586A - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Shakira Cheers 86

2nd Emily Hodges 85

3rd Leia Golding 84

HC Jacqueline Samms

FRIDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 2

Sec 655 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) SOLO - Open

1st Jacqueline Samms 88

2nd Shakira Cheers 87 ½

Sec 592 - HIP HOP SOLO - Open

1st Annalie Boardsley 88

2nd Alexandra Rook 87

3rd Bridget Whelan 86

HC Emily Hodges

Sec 565B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - Open

1st Madeline Aspinall 91

2nd Molly Deakin 89

3rd Sacha Goldsworthy 87

HC Tanami McGuire, Jordann Noffke

Sec 571B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Amy Knott 87

2nd Lily Allen 85

Sec 548B - JAZZ SOLO - Open

1st Madeline Aspinall 88

2nd Zahra Golding 86

3rd Molly Deakin 85

HC Alexandra Rook

Sec 554B - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Sacha Goldsworthy 85

2nd Shakira Cheers 84

HC Molly Deakin, Alexandra Rook, Lily Allen

SATURDAY MORNING, OCTOBER 3

Sec 579B - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open

1st Amy Knott 89

2nd Hannah Mourin 88

3rd Molly Deakin 87

HC Tanami McGuire, Zahra Golding

Sec 664 - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER SOLO - Open

1st Jacqueline Samms

Sec 586 B - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Hannah Mourin 87

2nd Ella Jeffery 86

3rd Amy Knott 85

HC Tanami McGuire

Sec 526 - BALLET IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Jacqueline Samms 86

2nd Sophie Ryan 85

Sec 508A - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - Open

1st Jacqueline Samms 89

2nd Amy Knott 88 ½

3rd Alana Madden 88

Sec 508B - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO - Open

1st Madeline Aspinall 90

2nd Hannah Mourin 88

Sec 517 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - Open

1st Madeline Aspinall 89

2nd Jacqueline Samms 88

3rd Inneka Crispin 87

HC Alana Madden

Sec 534 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Tanami McGuire 89

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 3

Sec 697 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - Open

1st Amanda Goodby & Hailey Bugden 85

Sec 614 - WALTZ TAP SOLO - Open

1st Emily Hodges 88

2nd Teo Ross 87

3rd Lily Johnson 86

HC Libby Wyatt, Maya Johnson, Sacha Goldsworthy

Sec 605 - TAP SOLO - Open

1st Teo Ross 88

2nd Emily Hodges 87

3rd Libby Wyatt 86

HC Maya Johnson, Lily Johnson, Amanda Goodby

Sec 621 - TAP ENSEMBLE SOLO - Open

1st Maya Johnson 85

2nd Lily Johnson 84

3rd Libby Wyatt 83

Sec 620 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Teo Ross 87

2nd Maya Johnson 86

HC Emily Hodges, Libby Wyatt

Sec 691 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY - Open

1st Hannah Mourin 89

2nd Teo Ross 88 ½

3rd Alexandra Rook, Emily Hodges 88

4th Sacha Goldsworthy 87

HC Freya Farnell, Darcy Gibbons, Sarah Ryan

Sec 599 - SENIOR CONTEMPORARY CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo

1st Shakira Cheers 176 ½

2nd Hannah Mourin 176

3rd Tanami McGuire 174

SATURDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 3

Sec 539 - SENIOR BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Classical Ballet SoloB - Character/Demi-Character Solo

1st Jacqueline Samms 177

2nd Inneka Crispin 176 ½

HC Tanami McGuire, Hannah Mourin

Sec 623 - SENIOR TAP SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Slow Tap Solo B - Speed Tap Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Teo Ross

2nd Emily Hodges

HC Maya Johnson, Libby Wyatt

Sec 596 - SENIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Madeline Aspinall 181

2nd Sacha Goldsworthy 176

3rd Shakira Cheers 174

HC Alexandra Rook, Lily Allen, Darcy Gibbons

PRESENTATION OF AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS

SCHOLARSHIPS

Overall Excellence Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Katie Hodgson

SUBWAY SOUTH GRAFTON - $100.00 +Perpetual Trophy

Overall Excellence Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & overZoe Roberts

CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY INC. - $500.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 10 years & underCorrie Wells

FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 11 years & overHayley Liquette

FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Imogen Roworth

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00

Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Charlotte Menger

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00

Jazz Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & underZane Robinson

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00

Jazz Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Kiara Lindsay

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00

Tap Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Calamity Thorncraft

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00

Tap Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Jessica Harrison

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00

Adjudicator Pamela Cramp awards Madeline Aspinall the Overall Senior Excellence at the 2020 Grafton Dance Eisteddfod.

OVERALL AWARDS

All round entertainer - Encouragement Award Dolores Johnson

THE ROTARY CLUB OF GRAFTON INC. - $100.00 plus Perpetual Trophy

Selected by Adjudicator - Open to Clarence Valley competitors

Most promising Ballet Dancer - Any AgeLily Foley

KERRIE MONTFORD MEMORIAL TROPHY

Ballet - Senior - Most Promising Ballet Student - 12 years & overMadeline Aspinall

GRAFTON TOYOTA - $500.00

Selected by Adjudicator

Most promising Tap Dancer - 10 years & under Elle Fredricks

GRAFTON CITY TROPHIES

Most Outstanding Tap Performance - Any Age …. Zane Robinson

SALLY JOHNSON PERPETUAL TROPHY

Most Promising Tap Dancer - Junior - 10 years & under Abbey Spears

Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator

Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.

ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)

Most Promising Tap Dancer - Senior - 11 years & over Delores Johnson

Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator

Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.

ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)

PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES - SOLO (in age group order)

Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S. 601, Waltz Tap S. 610) Zakiah Hibbard

MICHELLE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S. 601; Song & Tap S. 641) Zakiah Hibbard

LEANNE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Song & Dance - 6,8,10 years & under (Tap S.640-642; Song & Tap S.650-652) Zakiah Hibbard

LANGE FAMILY AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, Demi-Character S. 513, Classical Improv S. 522)

Katie Hodgson

BARBARA ELLEM PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, National Character S. 661) Katie Hodgson

JUDITH CHAYKO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 10 years & under (Jazz S.542-3, Jazz Improv S. 550) Elle Fredericks

RENEE PRESTON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 12 years & under

(Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.514-515, Classical Improv S.523-524) Zane Robinson

CLOCKTOWER GALLERY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.514-515) Zane Robinson

SNEESBY FAMILY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 12 years & under

(Jazz S.544-5455, Jazz Improv S.551-552, Mod Expressive / Lyrical S.561-562) Zane Robinson

MAREE HICKS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 12 years & under (First prize winner ineligible - Tap S. 603, Waltz Tap S. 612) Jaela Hibbard

O'SULLIVAN DANCE & FITNESS STUDIO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 14 years & under (Classical S. 507, Demi-Character S. 516, Classical Improv S. 525) Jessica Wilson

LEAH MULDOON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 14 years & under (Jazz S. 547, Jazz Improv S. 553; Modern Expressive/ Lyrical S. 564) Zoe Roberts

ADELE LEWIS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - Open (Classical S. 508, Demi-Character S. 517, Classical Improv S. 526) Jacqueline Samms

SHELLEY THOMPSON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - Open (Classical S. 508, National Character S. 664) Jacqueline Samms

LEISA SHEEHAN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - Open (Jazz S. 548, Improv S. 554, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S. 565) Inneka Crispin

MICHELLE KEMPNICH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz/Tap - Open (Jazz S. 548, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S. 565, Tap S. 605) Teo Ross

CIAN DOOHAN PERPETUAL TROPHY

Tap - Open (Tap S. 605, Waltz Tap S614, Tap Ensemble S. 621) Lily Johnson

CHERYL GREEN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz & Contemporary - Highest Score - Any Age Inneka Crispin

(Mod Expressive / Lyrical Improv S.567-571, Contemporary S.574-579)

REBECCA WELCH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

National Character - Junior Zane Robinson

(Authentic National Character S.660-664, Irish National Character - Soft Shoe S.668-673

National Character - Hard Shoe S.677-682)

KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)

National Character - Senior Jacqueline Samms

(Authentic National Character S.660-664, Irish National Character - Soft Shoe S.668-673 National Character - Hard Shoe S. 677-682)

KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)