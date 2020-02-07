Rapist tells victim’s family ice ‘led me to do it’

The Monster of Kogarah, who raped a seven year old girl in a Sydney dance studio, has apologised to his victims but told a court authorities had another chance to lock him up before his horrible crime.

Anthony Sampieri also believes doctors won't be able to cure his "advanced liver cancer".

Sampieri, 55, took the stand in the Downing Centre District Court on Friday to speak for the first time about how he ended up high on ice, abducting a child and violating her in a bathroom for half an hour in November 2018.

He was asked if he had anything to say to the family of the child whose life he has indelibly marked.

"I am so, so, so sorry that I did what I did," he said, shutting his eyes.

"Using crystal meth I believe that led me to what I did. I'm sorry, I let you down by using crystal meth again."

Sampieri, in an eight page statement to the court, said he told a community corrections office he was using ice while on parole for a second drug-fuelled sexual attack on a woman in 2012.

"I was asked by a Community Corrections officer whether I was using drugs," Sampieri's barrister read from his letter.

"I told (the officer) I was using ice but nothing happened."

Sampieri said he was aware drug use could have been a breach of parole and he could have ended up "back in jail".

Sampieri told the court the officer said "don't worry about contacting us unless you move".

Just weeks later he wandered into the dance studio, high on ice, and attacked the girl.

Parents at the dance studio eventually saved her from his clutches when they burst into the bathroom and attacked Sampieri.

But in the scuffle he slashed parent Nick Gilio.

Mr Gilio, in court late last year, stared down Sampieri as he spoke about the impact the stabbing had on his life.

Sampieri apologised to him on Friday as well.

"I feel really, really bad about what I've done," he told the court.

"I feel if I could change it I would, but I can't. And I can understand and appreciate Mr Gilio's feelings towards me. I understand that. I can't change it though."

The court also heard Sampieri is currently being treated for liver cancer but when asked if he expected doctors to be able to cure him he simply responded "I don't think so".

Sampieri previously pleaded guilty to ten charges related to the attack including three counts of sexual intercourse with a child. They carry potential life in prison.

He also admitted to seven counts relating to 94 offensive phone calls between August and November 2018.

He will be sentenced at a later date.