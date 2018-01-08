Dance into summer

THE song lyrics say to really appreciate life, "You've gotta dance like nobody's watching”.

Dance gives a freedom of expression unlike any other creative pursuit. It brings joy, develops fitness and for some it becomes a lifelong passion.

The team at Julie Ross Dance Studio is hosting their annual Summer Dance Break from January 16 to 19.

"This is an ideal way to step into dance for 2018,” said JRDS manager, Ashleigh Ross.

"The studio feels very fortunate to be able to host workshops with such incredible industry dance tutors.”

In 2017, Ashleigh Ross took a group of senior students to the Australian Dance Festival in Sydney.

"I was so inspired by Cat Santos and David McLean that I invited them to Coffs Harbour to share their knowledge and talent with the students and community.”

Cat Santos will be teaching Jazz. She is a well renowned dancer within the industry and has worked on many Australian TV Series such as X Factor, The Voice, Australia's Got Talent, Dance Academy and worked with artists such as Nick Jonas, Ricky Martin, Dannii Minogue, Havana Brown, Red Foo, FloRida, Cher Lloyd, Timomatic, Ricki-lee, Delta Goodrem and Conrad Sewell. Cat has also worked with Opera Australia in Carmen as a featured dancer.

David McLean will be teaching Hip Hop. He has worked with international artists Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo on the 2015 Australian X Factor, and also Betty Who, where he was one of two featured dancers who travelled and danced on her 2016 Australian Tour.

Other visiting tutors engaged for the summer workshops are Charlotte Schinckel-Brown who will be teaching contemporary and Ashleigh Gauci who will be teaching tap.

Joining them will be local, Jade Naidu (pictured), teaching lyrical. Coffs Coast theatre goers will know Jade from her recent performance as Elphaba in CHMCC's production of Wicked at the Jetty Theatre.

These workshops are open to all dancers aged seven and up and are not exclusive to JRDS members.

More info: Ashleigh 0432 968 012 or jrdsnews@julierossdance.com.au.