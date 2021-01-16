Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Architect, designer and husband of former Governor-General has died, aged 82
Architect, designer and husband of former Governor-General has died, aged 82
News

Dame Quentin Bryce’s husband Michael dies, aged 82

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Jan 2021 5:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Michael Bryce, the husband of former Australian Governor-general Dame Quentin Bryce, has died aged 82.

The decorated Australian architect and designer died in his Brisbane home overnight, surrounded by family.

Former official secretary to the Governor-General Stephen Brady told The Australian Mr Bryce passed away "after suffering from a protracted illness".

 

Michael Bryce (right) with wife Dame Quentin Bryce at QPAC in 2018.
Michael Bryce (right) with wife Dame Quentin Bryce at QPAC in 2018.

 

Mr Bryce was born in Brisbane and gained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Queensland in 1962 before opening his own firm in Brisbane in the late 60s.

He was appointed Federal President of the Industrial Design Institute of Australia in 1979 and retired from his practice in 2008 upon the appointment of Ms Bryce as the 25th Governor-general of Australia.

Michael and Quentin Bryce were married in 1964.

They have two daughters, three sons, and ten grandchildren.

Originally published as Dame Quentin Bryce's husband Michael dies, aged 82

dame quentin bryce michael bryce obituary

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen techies help older folk to be part of robot revolution

        Premium Content Teen techies help older folk to be part of robot revolution

        News One-on-one sessions opens up retirees to world of 24-hour shopping, cryptocurrency speculation and conspiracies.

        Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

        Premium Content Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

        News A teenager and woman in her twenties found with multiple stab wounds

        Four actors, 139 roles: It’s a show as crazy as it sounds

        Premium Content Four actors, 139 roles: It’s a show as crazy as it sounds

        Entertainment This madcap spy story is not to be missed in what is the perfect way to kick of...

        WATCH: Videos show extent of last night’s wild storm

        Premium Content WATCH: Videos show extent of last night’s wild storm

        Weather Hailstorm enough to stop traffic as people share their epic clips