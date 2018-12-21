Menu
Wind blows away roof, topples tree onto caravan

21st Dec 2018 5:02 PM | Updated: 6:21 PM

SOUTHEAST Queensland is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

At 5:55pm, storms were detected on the weather radar near Logan City, Springbrook and Crows Nest.

"These storms are moving towards the east to northeast and are forecast to affect Coolangatta and Cleveland by 6:30pm and Esk and Kilcoy by 7pm," the BoM said.

"Damaging winds are likely. Large hail is no longer expected."

Earlier a roof was blown from a property at Yagaburne, north of Goondiwindi, at 2pm and a 95km/h wind gust was recorded at Wellcamp Airport just after 4pm.

And an hour later at Aratula two people were treated for minor injuries after a tree fell onto a caravan due to the adverse weather.

They were both transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Channel Country, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

damaging winds hail ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

