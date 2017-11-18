Damaged bridge cancels Newry stage

TODAY'S final forest stage of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia has been cancelled.

WRC drivers were preparing for a second run on the Newry stage before news of the stage cancellation came through.

The reason given for the loss of the stage at the moment is due to a damaged bridge.

Drivers are now returning to the Coffs Harbour Service Park early along an alternative route.

The next competitive stages are this evening's Destination NSW Super Special Stages at the Jetty Foreshores.

Tomorrow there's 64 competitive kilometres for the field to try and close the gap on current leader Thierry Neuville who's leading by 19.1 seconds.

Stand by for more information when it becomes available.