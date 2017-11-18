Menu
Login
Sport

Damaged bridge cancels Newry stage

Essapekka Lappi taking on the challenging Kennards Hire Rally Australia roads.
Essapekka Lappi taking on the challenging Kennards Hire Rally Australia roads. Trevor Veale
Brad Greenshields
by

TODAY'S final forest stage of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia has been cancelled.

WRC drivers were preparing for a second run on the Newry stage before news of the stage cancellation came through.

The reason given for the loss of the stage at the moment is due to a damaged bridge.

Drivers are now returning to the Coffs Harbour Service Park early along an alternative route.

The next competitive stages are this evening's Destination NSW Super Special Stages at the Jetty Foreshores.

Tomorrow there's 64 competitive kilometres for the field to try and close the gap on current leader Thierry Neuville who's leading by 19.1 seconds.

Stand by for more information when it becomes available.

Topics:  kennards hire rally australia rally australia world rally championship wrc

Coffs Coast Advocate
Rally Australia Saturday

Rally Australia Saturday

Highlights from Kennards Hire Rally Australia's Saturday morning stages.

Long arm of the law catches speeding WRC driver

Frenchman Stephane Lefebvre behind the wheel of his Citroen C3 during the second run through the Pilbara stage on the opening day of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia. Moments after this he was pulled over on Bucca Rd for speeding.

WRC star caught on Bucca Rd doing 100kmh in a 60 zone.

Sevens is his 'Locky' number

Locky Miller sporting the Australian colours he wore playing for the national rugby sevens team in Fiji. 16 November 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Local player gets a call-up to the Australian rugby sevens team.

Coffs misses out on Asia-Pacific rally round

The spectacular Jetty backdrop will only be seeing one major rally next year not two as local motor sport fans had hoped.

Canberra retains hosting rights to Australia's round of the APRC.

Local Partners

Mikkelsen out of Rally Australia contention

Overnight leader Andreas Mikkelsen has endured a terrible change of luck and been forced to retire.

New date set for Bowraville

The Geoff King Motors Macksville Cup will be run at Bowraville on December 2.

Inaugural Macksville Cup to run at Bowraville on December 2.

Hauser recalls the moment he learned of Games selection

GOING FOR GOLD: Hervey Bay triathlete Matthew Hauser will compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Matt Hauser will compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.