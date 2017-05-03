Damage control: outboard gets recalled after defect found

YAMAHA Motor Australia has recalled an outboard motor after a defect was found which could lead to a loss of engine speed control.

It was found the bush at the end of the throttle control on the F90C may not have been properly installed.

This may cause the bush to come loose and catch the accelerator cam guide.

MOTOR RECALL: Yamaha Motor Australia recalls F90C model. Yamaha Motor Australia

Affected models include the serial numbers 1000001 to 1002504.

Owners of the affected motor will be contacted by Yamaha Motor Australia and should set up an appointment at their local Yamaha dealer to book a free repair.

For more information, or to advise Yamaha you no longer own the motor, phone 1300 593 600 or visit www.yamaha-motor.com.au.