22°
News

Damage control: outboard gets recalled after defect found

Keagan Elder
| 3rd May 2017 5:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YAMAHA Motor Australia has recalled an outboard motor after a defect was found which could lead to a loss of engine speed control.

It was found the bush at the end of the throttle control on the F90C may not have been properly installed.

This may cause the bush to come loose and catch the accelerator cam guide.

 

MOTOR RECALL: Yamaha Motor Australia recalls F90C model.
MOTOR RECALL: Yamaha Motor Australia recalls F90C model. Yamaha Motor Australia

Affected models include the serial numbers 1000001 to 1002504.

Owners of the affected motor will be contacted by Yamaha Motor Australia and should set up an appointment at their local Yamaha dealer to book a free repair.

For more information, or to advise Yamaha you no longer own the motor, phone 1300 593 600 or visit www.yamaha-motor.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  boats outboard motor product recall yamaha

Coffs Harbour broadcast around the nation Today

Coffs Harbour broadcast around the nation Today

YOU may have noticed scenes on the Today Show looked familiar.

Delays expected on Pacific Hwy as upgrade begins

ROAD WORKS AHEAD:Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country

Night works to start on Pacific Hwy

Damage control: outboard gets recalled after defect found

SAFETY FIRST: Maritime Safety Queensland encourages boaties to take extra steps to increase safety and wear an engine cut-off lanyard while operating a tiller control outboard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Outboard motor recalled after defect found

Works to Coffs CBD masterplan sail ahead

Installation of the Moonee St sail footings started on Monday, May 1, 2017 in Coffs Harbour.

Construction to $1.1 million Coffs city centre element starts

Local Partners

Coffs Harbour broadcast around the nation Today

YOU may have noticed scenes on the Today Show looked familiar.

Egg rules ruffle welfare concerns

EGGS-ACTLY: Happy free range chickens.

Farmers worried by changes to free-range regulations

Nitro Circus daredevil: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

IF THERE’S one typo you don’t want to make, it’s this. And the mistake was in big, bold letters next to Amy Schumer’s face.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

Nitro Circus daredevil: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

Erin Molan has been dragged into the court case between Kelly Landry and Anthony Bell.

Erin Molan has been dragged into the AVO court case pf Kelly Landry.

Privacy &amp; Convenience

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $380,000

Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just a stone's throw from the Coffs CBD, this home offers the privacy of a bush property with all the...

Dream villa...

1/9 Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $325,000

This level villa is ideally positioned close to Coffs Harbour CBD, Schools and bus transportation. Positioned in a well-cared for complex with only one adjoining...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

BRAND NEW COMMERCIAL RETAIL SHOP - EXCELLENT EXPOSURE

Shop 30/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Expressions of...

FOR SALE OR LEASE - Expressions of interest encouraged and invited Brand New Retail Shop/ Office located ground level of the prestigious beachfront "Equinox"...

PRIME CAFE / RETAIL IN STUNNING LOCATION - OCCUPY OR INVEST

Shop 31/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Expressions of...

FOR SALE OR LEASE Brand New Retail Shop/ Office located ground level of the prestigious beachfront "Equinox" Building. Situated within strolling distance to...

&quot;Low Maintenance Entertainer&quot;

9 Moseley Dr, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 2 $389,000

This gorgeous home has been very well cared for and is in a great elevated location. It features 3 bedrooms, open plan lounge & dining area with reverse cycle air...

Architectural Masterpiece on 40 Acres...

177 Mastons Road, Karangi 2450

House 5 2 2 Auction

Architecturally designed by Schimminger Architects and built by Bienefelt Dolan, names synonymous with quality and ingenuity, this home showcases stunning features...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000 ...

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $849,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!