Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ulmarra resident John Leask just wants his community to feel safe.
Ulmarra resident John Leask just wants his community to feel safe. Jenna Thompson
News

Damage already done to Ulmarra

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ULMARRA resident John Leask has criticised Roads and Maritime Services for not taking Ulmarra's plight seriously.

"Ulmarra came very close to being another disaster like Urunga," he said with regard to last week's truck crash.

"The damage is done psychologically to this Ulmarra family. They will need lots of care, counselling and love, if they are ever to get over this. RMS is responsible for their distress, as actions could have been taken to avoid this incident."

Last month the Roads and Maritime Services extended the 50km/h signs following a "detailed review of the speed zone in response to community concerns" following The Daily Examiner's 'Let's Not Wait' campaign to push for road safety measures.

This review included consideration of the road environment, pedestrian activity, driver behaviour, vehicle volumes and historical crash data.

While residents welcomed these improvements, Mr Leask said concerns were raised about the reliability of the data used and how it was interpreted.

"The RMS collected data at exactly the same time that police patrols were increased in Ulmarra and the same time mobile speed cameras were being used," Mr Leask said.　

"Common sense would tell anyone that drivers know when this is happening and are mostly on their best behaviour."

Mr Leask said the way in which the data was interpreted reinforced the community's concern about a systemic failure of procedures used to determine appropriate safety measures.

"Even though it was gathered during a questionable timing, the data actually showed that the 85 percentile of vehicles were doing 74km/h during some time slots. That is 24km/h over the speed limit of 50km/h which means that some vehicles were doing well over that speed," he said.

"I fail to understand, that with this data, the RMS didn't act immediately to install a speed camera and take other measures to protect residents of Ulmarra, especially as they knew there was a bad corner in the middle of town that already had a really bad history of accidents.　

"To me, it was neglect of the worst kind. Waiting for a death to occur."

Related Items

lets not wait road safety roads and maratime services ulmarra
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Socceroos play Russian roulette

    Socceroos play Russian roulette

    News Leading football coach and former commentator Gary Phillips breaks down the action so far from the FIFA World Cup.

    First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    premium_icon First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    News Around 260 new jobs to become available.

    Family relieved to be reunited with dog after house fire

    premium_icon Family relieved to be reunited with dog after house fire

    News Family of four forced to evacuate house fire.

    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Property Walk to town or the riverside from this north-facing apartment

    Local Partners