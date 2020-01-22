Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

According to a council spokesperson Costa Berries was asked to submit an Application to Undertake Works on a Public Road and a Traffic Management Plan which they did.

AS the Woolgoolga Dam water sell-off remains on hold questions have been raised about the roadworks already carried out there.

The deal between Coffs Harbour City Council and Costa Berries is on hold pending an application to the Department of Primary Industries to amend council's access licence to allow the sale of water to the agriculture industry.

The sale was announced as a done deal in early December with Costa carrying out the necessary roadwork and laying pipes.

With a lack of transparency surrounding the process and lack of debate at the January 13 extraordinary Council meeting to discuss amending the water access licence, residents have

been growing increasingly suspicious.

Woolgoolga residents angry with the outcome of the January 13 extraordinary Council meeting.

Now questions have been raised about the approval process behind the roadwork at the dam (a 50 metre section of road leading directly from Solitary Islands Way) but Council has confirmed the appropriate approvals have been obtained.

The works were commenced around the second week of December and completed before Christmas.

According to a Council spokesperson Costa was asked to submit an Application to Undertake Works on a Public Road and a Traffic Management Plan which they did.

Woolgoolga Dam off Newmans Road north of the town.

But members of the Save Woolgoolga Dam group are not satisfied with this explanation and say the drainage pipes under the road are too small.

"And the edges are collapsing around the pipes and running into the drains that feed Poundyard Creek," a Save Woolgoolga Dam spokesperson said.

"We have contacted NRAR (Natural Resource Access Regulator) and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) but we haven't seen any remedial work. The whole works thing was done in extreme haste."

Council is currently calling for registrations of interest from the wider community for water from the dam for agriculture/irrigation purposes.

"Subject to the regulator's approval, we will provide up to 100 ML (mega litres) of raw water on a fair and equitable basis," a Council statement outlines.

"Assuming the regulators approval is granted, access to raw water use will be available from the date the regulator approves our application until the 100ML is distributed."

For more information or to register your interest follow this link.