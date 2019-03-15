Daley in town to announce hospital funding boost

ON THE BUS: NSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley and Labor candidate for the seat of Coffs Harbour Tony Judge.

ON THE BUS: NSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley and Labor candidate for the seat of Coffs Harbour Tony Judge. TREVOR VEALE

STATE Opposition Leader Michael Daley has announced a further multi-million dollar commitment to the expansion of Coffs Harbour Base Hospital, promising additional parking and bringing the total investment to $203 million.

Mr Daley stepped off the Labor bus at Coffs Harbour this morning after he was a no-show at an announcement last month.

The Opposition Leader was joined by candidate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge outside the hospital to announce an additional $9million funding commitment.

The funding will go towards replacing the hospital's dental x-ray machine, which has been broken for at least six months, forcing patients to go to private practices.

It will also go towards additional parking spaces to offset the expected loss of 110 parking spaces due to the hospital upgrade.

"The government made an announcement and we did match that but in addition to matching the commitment to redevelop the hospital we're going to spend an additional $9 million,” Mr Daley said.

"It's a growing area, a lot of people are moving in and last year over 1000 babies were born in this hospital.”

Mr Judge said it was sensible to invest in extra parking spaces at the hospital.

"It should have been included in the plans in the first place.”

In an earlier announcement, NSW Labor committed to capping hospital parking fees for health workers at $10 per week and to employ 5500 more nurses and midwives and 1500 more paramedics.

The current hospital expansion plan will see new surgical and operating theatres, a short stay surgical unit, orthopaedic and vascular unit and an ambulatory care area.