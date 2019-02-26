Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Labor leader Michael Daley.
NSW Labor leader Michael Daley.
News

Daley a no show on Coffs Coast

26th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Opposition Leader Michael Daley bypassed Coffs Harbour as the Labor bus tour of NSW rolled into town today.

Deputy ALP Leader Penny Sharpe met with Labor candidate Tony Judge at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus but questions were quickly asked why the prospective premier of NSW wasn't there.

Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh questioned why Mr Daley, who was in Tweed on Monday, decided not to stop in Coffs Harbour.

"Every four years, Labor dusts off their tired old 'Country Labor' branding to try to deceive the people of regional NSW,” Mr Singh said.

"But Michael Daley has shown that he either does not know there are people on the Coffs Coast or he simply does not care.”

By comparison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro have visited Coffs this month.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Labor's plan to tackle the youth unemployment 'emergency'

    premium_icon Labor's plan to tackle the youth unemployment 'emergency'

    News Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour says it's not a problem - it's an emergency.

    • 26th Feb 2019 1:30 PM
    Bearing a cross for his son

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Community The plaque reads: 'In loving memory of our Nigel Tilley.'

    Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    premium_icon Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    News Are youth and over 55s unemployment major issues for you?

    Corindi rezoning and tower trees up for discussion

    premium_icon Corindi rezoning and tower trees up for discussion

    News What's up for discussion at this week's council meeting