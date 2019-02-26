Daley a no show on Coffs Coast

STATE Opposition Leader Michael Daley bypassed Coffs Harbour as the Labor bus tour of NSW rolled into town today.

Deputy ALP Leader Penny Sharpe met with Labor candidate Tony Judge at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus but questions were quickly asked why the prospective premier of NSW wasn't there.

Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh questioned why Mr Daley, who was in Tweed on Monday, decided not to stop in Coffs Harbour.

"Every four years, Labor dusts off their tired old 'Country Labor' branding to try to deceive the people of regional NSW,” Mr Singh said.

"But Michael Daley has shown that he either does not know there are people on the Coffs Coast or he simply does not care.”

By comparison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro have visited Coffs this month.