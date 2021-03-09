Daily Catch-Up: March 9, 2021

Busdriver Raman Singh has been driving an electric bus for Busways who are trialling Coffs Harbour's first 100 per cent electric bus, built by manufacturer Yutong. Photo: Tim Jarrett

FUNERAL NOTICES

Nancy Bernadette Holey (nee Martin)

March 5 2021, passed away at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Yarrahapinni. Loving wife of John (dec’d). Loving mother of Jay and his partner Leah. Cherished nanny of Aidan and Ryan. Much loved sister and sister in law of Peggy and Adrian (dec’d), Pat and Jim, Terry (dec’d) and Lyn and Mary and Ken. Fond aunt of her many nieces and nephews.

Aged 69 years. In God’s care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy’s funeral prayers to be held in St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Thursday March 11. commencing at 2.00pm, thence for private cremations at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Ellen Elizabeth Dodd (nee Tilley)

March 3 2021, passed away peacefully at Aspley Aged Care, Brisbane. Loved wife of Jack (dec’d). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Don (dec’d), Alan and Bernice, Brian and Elaine and Joanne and Andrew. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Phillip and Rosina Tilley. Sister of Isabella (dec’d). John and Edward (dec’d).

Aged 97 years. Forever in our hearts, comforted in his arms.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ellen’s funeral service to be held in the Harbourside Presbyterian Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, commencing at 10.30am and afterwards for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Ellen’s Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Neville James Kidd

February 27, 2021 passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Shepparton. Loving husband of Erica. Adored father and father-in-law of Darren and Natalie and Kerryn and Nathan. Cherished pop of Taylor and Janine, Shareece and Matt, Chantelle and Same and Zoe and Mitchell. Great grandfather, uncle and brother of Thelma.

Aged 76. Gone Fishing.

A private funeral service was held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Kelly Amy Storer

February 24, 2021 unexpectedly at home, late of Coffs Harbour. Much loved daughter of Dave and Dianne. Loving older twin of Sam and his wife Kendall and loving sister of older brother Shane and his wife Bec. Special granddaughter of Nola and Ron (dec’d) and Nada and Fred (both dec’d). Special Aunty of Flynn and Hugh. Loving partner of Richard and adored friend of many.

Aged 32 years, Mischief Managed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kelly’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday March 9, 2021, commencing at 11.30am.

Kelly’s Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Brenda Mary Patricia Morris

February 20, 2021, passes away peacefully at Woolgoolga Aged Care Centre. Late of Woolgoolga, formerly of Moonee Beach. Dearly beloved wife of Raymond (dec’d). Loving mother of Colin dec’d) and Kathryn.

Aged 89 years. Well done good and faithful servant.

A thanksgiving service of Brenda’s life will be held at Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga on Wednesday March 10, commencing at 2pm.

Elsie Elizabeth Tillott

February 27, 2021, passed away peacefully, late of Marian Grove, Toormina. Dearly beloved wife of Harold (dec’d). Loving mother of Marion Murray. Loved grandmother of Susan and Paul. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews.

Aged 95 years. Lovingly missed and in God’s care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elsie’s funeral service to be held in the St. John’s Anglican Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, 2021, commencing at 3pm. Followed by private family committal prayers at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Coffs Harbour.

Elsie’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Off-duty cop films hoon’s jetty burnouts

A frustrated lawyer has criticised the actions of a Coffs Harbour police officer who posted dashcam footage of his client doing burnouts on YouTube “for the whole world to see.”

REVEALED: Plans for ‘new generation’ boarding house in Coffs

As Coffs Harbour remains in the grips of a rental crisis, plans have been lodged for a $2.1m ‘new generation’ boarding house near the CBD.

Building to start: Perfect timing to boost recovery

Building work on the Cultural and Civic Space is scheduled to start in April following approval of the tender for the construction phase of the project.

Houses likely to be pulled down after horrendous storm

With early indications that a number of homes could be demolished following last week’s horrendous storm in Corindi, comparisons are being drawn with the 2019/20 bushfires.

‘IT’S WEIRD’: Dad and daughter sign up for class

Just months after he started a career in community services, Craig Aldridge‘s daughter Emma had something to tell him. She was leaving school and enrolling in the same course.