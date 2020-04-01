Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordyn Nydrle's mother Debara posted a picture of her holding back tears after getting
Jordyn Nydrle's mother Debara posted a picture of her holding back tears after getting "abused" by customers at a Townsville Woolworths. Picture: Facebook
Smarter Shopping

Daily abuse breaks down teenage supermarket worker

by KEAGAN ELDER
1st Apr 2020 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville mum posted a picture of her daughter holding back tears after getting abused by rude customers panic buying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debara Nydrle said her teenage daughter, Jordyn, is drained after shifts because she is shouted at by rude customers over issues she has no "control" over.

Jordyn, 18, said she copped abused by customers daily.

Debara, of Alice River, described the abuse of her daughter as "un-Australian" in a scathing viral post on Facebook, highlighting what many supermarket workers across the country face daily.

"Thank you to all the freaking a-holes who think it's OK to abuse your Woolies staff to the point you break them … daily … multiple times a day," she posted.

"Abusing them for things that they do not control. How freaking un-Australian."

 

 

With essentials such as toilet paper and some food items such as pasta and rice being snatched as soon as they are stocked on the shelves, staff are working overtime to meet the growing demand from panic buyers.

Staff at Cornett's IGA in Garbutt were receiving up to 30 calls a day inquiring about product availability as panic buyers sought to find precious items.

Service manager Elaine Coghill has been in retail management for 19 years and has labelled the "crazy" panic buying as the worst she's experienced.

"We're getting numerous phone calls daily (with customers) asking if we have toilet paper and hand sanitiser," she told the Townsville Bulletin in March.

"We actually don't have any because it's all sold out and customers are getting a little bit abusive on the phone as to why we don't have any."

Shoppers also became abusive when staff wouldn't take their names and phone numbers to contact them when stock is replenished.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 panic buying supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Local police issue vital message on compliance

        premium_icon COVID-19: Local police issue vital message on compliance

        News Local police discuss compliance in Coffs, as new social distancing laws have come into force with penalties of up to $11,000.

        Jockey injured in race fall at Grafton

        premium_icon Jockey injured in race fall at Grafton

        Horses Coffs Harbour jockey Jasen Watkins was injured in a fall that happened before the...

        WATCH: Take your first drive over new highway section

        premium_icon WATCH: Take your first drive over new highway section

        News Watch a view from the road, as well as amazing aerial footage of just opened...

        REVEALED: Mayor makes a call as elections postponed

        premium_icon REVEALED: Mayor makes a call as elections postponed

        News The decision is even more complicated now for Mayor Denise Knight.