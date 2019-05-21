Dads standing against suicide

A CHAT TO SAVE LIVES: Dads in Distress founder Tony Miller (right) with Parents Beyond Breakup national operations manager Jim Morris.

A CHAT TO SAVE LIVES: Dads in Distress founder Tony Miller (right) with Parents Beyond Breakup national operations manager Jim Morris. TREVOR VEALE

RISING rates of suicide in the local community have local support group Dads in Distress as determined as ever to offer a helping hand to those facing tough times.

Twenty years ago, the group was formed by Tony Miller as a casual meeting of blokes at the mud huts.

Two decades on and the not-for-profit has grown to become a national body run under the umbrella of Parents Beyond Breakup.

In Coffs, the weekly catch-ups on Tuesdays at 6.30pm, now held at the Neighbourhood Centre, are still as easy as a cup of coffee on the veranda and a chat about life.

"It makes a meaningful difference just being heard sometimes, sharing a chat.

"Suicide reached a 13-year high last year, more than 3000 Australians took their own lives, 75per cent were male, that's almost 44 people a week,” Tony said.

Jim Morris of Parents Beyond Breakup said relationship breakdowns were a key trigger for middle-aged men reaching dire straits.

"Break-ups and divorce are extremely difficult for anyone to deal with. It affects the children and often dads, and the mothers we deal with, struggle when they are denied access to their children.

"That's where we aim to help.”

Tony said the situation could be compounded by backlogs in family courts, meaning some parents without custody rights did not see their children for up to two years.

If you'd like to help out or join the group, head along to a meeting - and you don't have to be a dad to participate.