Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A CHAT TO SAVE LIVES: Dads in Distress founder Tony Miller (right) with Parents Beyond Breakup national operations manager Jim Morris.
A CHAT TO SAVE LIVES: Dads in Distress founder Tony Miller (right) with Parents Beyond Breakup national operations manager Jim Morris. TREVOR VEALE
News

Dads standing against suicide

21st May 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RISING rates of suicide in the local community have local support group Dads in Distress as determined as ever to offer a helping hand to those facing tough times.

Twenty years ago, the group was formed by Tony Miller as a casual meeting of blokes at the mud huts.

Two decades on and the not-for-profit has grown to become a national body run under the umbrella of Parents Beyond Breakup.

In Coffs, the weekly catch-ups on Tuesdays at 6.30pm, now held at the Neighbourhood Centre, are still as easy as a cup of coffee on the veranda and a chat about life.

"It makes a meaningful difference just being heard sometimes, sharing a chat.

"Suicide reached a 13-year high last year, more than 3000 Australians took their own lives, 75per cent were male, that's almost 44 people a week,” Tony said.

Jim Morris of Parents Beyond Breakup said relationship breakdowns were a key trigger for middle-aged men reaching dire straits.

"Break-ups and divorce are extremely difficult for anyone to deal with. It affects the children and often dads, and the mothers we deal with, struggle when they are denied access to their children.

"That's where we aim to help.”

Tony said the situation could be compounded by backlogs in family courts, meaning some parents without custody rights did not see their children for up to two years.

If you'd like to help out or join the group, head along to a meeting - and you don't have to be a dad to participate.

child custody dads in distress family court parents beyond breakup suicide suicide awareness suicide prevention suicide rates
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Beekeeper says he's being pushed to the brink

    premium_icon Beekeeper says he's being pushed to the brink

    News Fifth-generation honey supplier points finger at the rapid rise in blueberry farms.

    • 21st May 2019 9:38 AM
    Notorious pedophile charged yet again

    premium_icon Notorious pedophile charged yet again

    News A serial sex offender is back behind bars, months after his release.

    Bypass tunnels still on the agenda, incoming MP vows

    premium_icon Bypass tunnels still on the agenda, incoming MP vows

    News Incoming Cowper MP Pat Conaghan has corrected a slip on live tv