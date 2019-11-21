Menu
Brian Rice, pictured with his wife and twin boys, died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Picture: GoFundMe
Dad’s horrific death on cruise ship

by Jackie Salo
21st Nov 2019 11:30 AM

A DAD died after he plunged four storeys from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship, according to reports.

Brian Rice, a father-of-two from the US state of Indiana, died on Friday at sea on the Carnival Horizon near Miami as the ship was returning from a six-day trip to the Caribbean, the Indianapolis Star and New York Post reported.

Police said he fell from a ninth-floor balcony to a deck below on the cruise, where medical staff rendered aid before he died from his injuries.

 

Brian Rice, pictured with his wife and twin sons. Picture: GoFundMe
The medical examiner said he died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death an accident, according to USA Today.

The cruise line said it began co-operating with authorities on Saturday when the vessel returned to the Port of Miami.

"Our CareTeam continues to provide support to the guest's family and we co-operated with the standard law enforcement investigation when the ship arrived to PortMiami on Saturday morning," Carnival said in a statement, according to the Indianapolis Star.

 

Mr Rice died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Picture: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial support to Mr Rice's wife and twin three-year-old boys.

"Anyone who knew Brian knows how easy it was to call him a friend," the page said.

"He was the most generous person we knew. He'd give the shirt off his back for a stranger and drop everything to help a friend in need."

 

The Carnival Horizon. Picture: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
Mr Rice's death comes after 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand fatally fell on July 7 from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise, which was docked in Puerto Rico.

The little girl's grandfather has been accused of dropping her from the window and is charged with negligent homicide.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

