Dad's and sons make cricket a family affair at Sawtell

FAMILY AFFAIR: Fathers and son's dominate this second grade cricket team from Sawtell with two generations of Neals, Baileys, McMillans, Buckles and Horsleys all playing together.
Brad Greenshields
by

YEARS ago when playing first grade cricket against Sawtell, if you dismissed the likes of McMillan, Neal and Bailey early you thought you were in for a good day.

Now when you get them out the next batsmen coming in are McMillan, Neal and Bailey.

One of Sawtell's second grade teams this summer is full of father and sons.

Five fathers and six sons to be exact.

Chris Neal is playing alongside his two sons Luke and Tom. Kel McMillan is keeping wicket while son Harry is in the field. Jesse Buckle is padding up with his father Rod while Jack Horseman is doing the same with his Dad, Dave. And to finish things off Matt Bailey is playing alongside his son Will.

With club stalwarts Lawson Jarman and Greg Piper in the team, it almost seems like that pair is missing out on something.

It all started a couple of years ago when Bailey and McMillan started playing with the boys in fourth grade and now it's turned into this giant family affair.

When asked if playing alongside their sons made them feel old, a couple responded very quickly.

"Oh very old mate," club life member Matt said.

"We felt old even before we were playing with the kids," Kel added.

The team is due to play Urunga ta Richardson Park this afternoon.

As the oldest of the five juniors, the boys elected Luke Neal to be the spokesman to talk about what it's like taking the field with his father who is also a life member of the club.

"It's fun playing cricket with the old man," Luke said.

"He's taught me a lot. It's good to bat with him because I'm still learning off him when I do that."

But the apprentice couldn't resist the opportunity to have a little dig at the master.

"It's even more fun when I watch Dad try and field."

chdca coffs harbour district cricket association cricket sawtell sawtell cricket club

PAUL Mercurio will be the celebrity judge of the 2017 Stars of the Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer gala fundraising night at C.ex Coffs on October 28.

