Dad's $25 million lotto win makes Nambucca the lucky town

A $25 million Powerball win in Nambucca Heads in September made the town the luckiest lottery town Australia-wide in 2017 for division one money.
A $25-million lottery win in Nambucca Heads skyrocketed the Coffs Coast town to the top of this year's luckiest postcodes for division one lotto wins.

A hardworking Nambucca Heads dad had his life changed when he claimed the incredible division one Powerball win in September.

The local man, aged in his 30s, said he planned to buy a farm with his massive win.

"Oh it's beautiful! It's amazing! I don't know what to think!" the man told lotteries.

"I was at work and I saw on Facebook that there had been a win in the region so I thought I better check my ticket.

"I just couldn't believe it. I'm stunned. It's beautiful!"

The ticket was purchased at the Nambucca Heads Newsagency in Bowra St.

 

There were 77 new millionaires made in 2017.
Across Australia the local win was only bettered as the nation's biggest division one windfall in 2017 by a $50-million online ticket win in Powerball.

Breaking down the lottery wins by regions and Southern Sydney proved the top lottery hotspot for frequency of big wins with 24 division ones, which netted a total of $35 million.

The North and Mid North coasts came in eighth on the NSW list with five division one wins netting the winners a total of $30,414,492.76. 　

