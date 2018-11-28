Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAIL DENIED: A father has been remanded in custody after being charged with torturing his four-year-old child.
BAIL DENIED: A father has been remanded in custody after being charged with torturing his four-year-old child. Oleg Kornilov
Crime

Dad who allegedly burnt child with cigarette denied bail

Tahlia Stehbens
by
28th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly burnt a cigarette on his four-year-old child's arm, caused excessive bruising to their back and left abrasions on their head has been denied bail.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client believed bail could be granted if he lived with his mother in Rockhampton and had no contact with the aggrieved in Bundaberg.

The defendant conceded the child had sustained both a cigarette burn to their arm and bruising to their back, however stated the child burnt themselves on the cigarette by leaning over it, and then proceeded to scratch the wound.

The bruising and abrasions were said to be from the child falling after jumping on a bed.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the defendant's history left her with "absolutely no confidence the defendant could comply with any condition imposed on bail".

"The defendant is subject to a domestic violence protection order, a probation order and a wholly suspended sentence all designed to stop him committing acts of domestic violence, and he has breached all of those orders by committing these offences," she said.

"I consider the defendant an unacceptable risk."

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to January 17, 2019.

bruising buncourt bundaberg cigarette burn torture
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    News What are the big projects worthy of government funding to cement Coffs Harbour's standing as a growing regional capital? Have your say.

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime Police share audio from a dangerous call Australians have received.

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    News Planning a calendar of events for the year ahead.

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Crime An increasing number are being detected in northern NSW.

    Local Partners