World champion weight lifter Heath Ryan back at home after the World Championships in Florida, USA.
World champion weight lifter Heath Ryan back at home after the World Championships in Florida, USA.
News

Dad lifts his way to world champion

Stuart Cumming
by
24th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
THE Sunshine Coast has a new world champ who is proud to sticking it to the younger generation.

Buderim dad Heath Ryan's 640kg effort across three categories of lift won him the number one ranking for age and weight at the World Powerlifting Congress World Championships in Florida, USA.

The 44-year-old coal mine worker, who is trained by Scott Hipwell at the Muscle Hut, said he loved the fitness and camaraderie of the sport.

"It's the only sport I've been in where the guy you lift against starts cheering for you," Mr Ryan said.

He said he would try to defend his title when the championships moved to Finland next year.

