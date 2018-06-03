Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fatal crash on Bethel Road, Bethel in the state’s mid-north. Picture: AAP/Mike Burton
Fatal crash on Bethel Road, Bethel in the state’s mid-north. Picture: AAP/Mike Burton
News

Dad killed in L-plate family tragedy

by Josephine Lim
3rd Jun 2018 9:02 AM

A FATHER has died after a vehicle being driven by his teenage L-plater son crashed in the lower Mid North.

It is understood Saturday's tragedy coincided with the boy's 17th birthday.

Their silver Mitsubishi ute left Bethel Rd, Bethel, near Kapunda, and flipped upside down in scrubland, just before 7.30am.

The 50-year-old father, a passenger in the car, died at the scene while his son was taken to Kapunda Hospital with minor injuries.

Both were from the Barossa Valley.

They were travelling on a gravel road towards Main North Rd when the ute rolled on a bend at Pine Creek Rd.

A police officer examines the ute involved in the serious crash on Bethel Road on Saturday morning. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP
A police officer examines the ute involved in the serious crash on Bethel Road on Saturday morning. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

Spray paint marked the path where the wheels of the ute had veered on to the wrong side of the road before the vehicle pulled back left and plunged down an embankment.

A reflector sign at the intersection of Pine Creek Rd and Bethel Rd was bent.

The top and front of the vehicle, which had a L-plate attached, sustained severe damage.

Bethel Rd was closed between Horrocks Hwy and Peltz Rd while Major Crash officers examined the scene.

The man's death takes the state's road toll to 34 compared to 30 at the same time last year.

car accident editors picks learner driver south australia

Top Stories

    Entries now open for Running Festival

    Entries now open for Running Festival

    Community ENTRIES are now open for one of Coffs Harbour's largest homegrown sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Sunday, September 9.

    Speed increase on new section of Pacific Hwy

    Speed increase on new section of Pacific Hwy

    News Speed limit on recently opened section of highway increased.

    Our college of knowledge holds its own

    Our college of knowledge holds its own

    News SCU outranks more prominent rivals in national survey

    Half century of commendable JP service

    Half century of commendable JP service

    News Awards to Ian Wright and Bill Farrell for JP service of 50 years

    Local Partners