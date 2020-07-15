Police have arrested and charged a man with domestic violence related offences after he and his three children went missing. Picture: Rob Wright

Police have arrested and charged a man with domestic violence-related offences after he and his three children went missing more than a month earlier.

The father, 42, and his three daughters, 12, 8 and 11 months, were last seen at their Edmondson Park home in Sydney's southwest on June 11 and had not been heard from since.

A missing persons report was made on July 11, allegedly by their mother, prompting officers in Liverpool to launch an investigation.

Authorities appealed for information on their whereabouts on Tuesday with police holding grave concerns for the welfare of the children due to their young age.

After a number of inquiries, police went to a home in Gregory Hills, in Sydney's southwest, about 11.30am Tuesday where they found the children safe and well.

The 42-year-old man was arrested and taken to Campbelltown Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and intentionally choking a person without consent.

He was refused bail and will appear at Campbelltown Local Court today.

Originally published as Dad charged after missing kids found