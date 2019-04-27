Dad banned from driving asks Magistrate if he can drive

DISQUALIFIED: Yogeshkumar Kashiram Patel was fined $950 in court for driving while disqualified by a court order.

DISQUALIFIED: Yogeshkumar Kashiram Patel was fined $950 in court for driving while disqualified by a court order. contributed

A FATHER who "keeps driving" even after having his licence disqualified by a court order, has again been banned from the region's roads.

Yogeshkumar Kashiram Patel pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of driving without a licence, disqualified by a court order.

There was a second charge for a similar offence, but Patel insisted he was not behind the wheel at the time, and contested the charge.

He said a "friend", who he was now waiting to return from Brisbane before making any formal statements to police, had been driving on the alleged offence in October.

But Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Grant Klassen told the court Patel had previously made this claim and had even written an affidavit, but left it unsigned.

Sgt Klassen also told Magistrate Ross Woodford he had spoken to the arresting officer who had noted Patel had been driving at the time.

Magistrate Woodford said they would deal with the matter on another date, and would proceed with Patel's plea of guilty for the charge from March 23.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson said on that date Patel had been seen by police parking and walking away from the car.

He told police he had been disqualified from driving by a court order, but was using the car to visit his sick son in hospital. Patel said he knew he "should have taken a taxi", but his son had been "very sick".

Magistrate Woodford fined Patel $950 and disqualified him from driving for two years, to add on his current disqualification.

Patel asked if he could get permission to "drive in public", to which Magistrate Woodford said if he was "picked up" driving again, they would "start to look at terms of possible imprisonment".

"If you do (drive) you can get into all sorts of strife," he said.

Patel will reappear in court on July 17.