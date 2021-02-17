Dad allegedly detained, assaulted in own home by son

A court has heard how a man was allegedly assaulted, trapped in a room and threatened with a machete in a series of assaults at the hands of his son.

Christopher Lee Kelso, aged 48, stands accused of breaching an AVO and attending his father’s Toormina home when the alleged armed attacks took place.

Kelso, who has been remanded in custody, appeared on screen via audiovisual link at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday for his second application for bail.

He is yet to enter pleas and is currently facing a total of ten charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of armed with intention to commit an indictable offence, two counts of intimidation, two counts of destroy property, common assault, steal property in dwelling and contravene AVO.

The court heard that in October Kelso allegedly went to his father’s home despite an AVO and, over a period of time, he allegedly assaulted his father on “a number of occasions.”

Among the allegations is that he threatened his father with a machete, and struck a glass in his father’s hand.

At some point it was heard that Kelso allegedly detained his father in a room while armed with the machete.

The court heard the father removed the weapon after Kelso fell asleep, however Kelso then woke and allegedly armed himself with a claw hammer.

The man was refused bail in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers said the intimidation allegedly continued for some time afterwards.

“No your honour,” Kelso interjected as the magistrate detailed the allegations.

Kelso asked if he could speak, however the magistrate advised him it “wasn’t in his best interest” and to speak to his lawyer instead.

The defence told the court that Kelso had agreed to adhere to a number of strict conditions if released on bail, including a curfew and reporting frequently to police.

They said Kelso would stay at the home of a female friend, who was seated in the front row of the courtroom, and would stay 50m away from his father’s home.

The prosecution however argued that Kelso should not be granted bail due to his criminal history, and the “significant use of violence with weapons.”

Magistrate Rodgers refused the bail application.

“To decide whether or not he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt is not the test today. The only factor to consider is the strength of the case against him … it does not appear to be a weak case,” he said.

“In my view, the risk is unacceptable.”

The second bail application came as Kelso’s case had recently been elected by the Director of Public Prosecutions, and will be dealt with in a higher court once a plea is entered.

The case has been listed for mention in Coffs Harbour Local Court on April 6.



