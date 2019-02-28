Dad accused of 'perverse' relationship with daughter

A SPRINGFIELD dad police accuse of having a perverted relationship with his teenage daughter has been refused bail.

An Ipswich court heard that an alleged sexual relationship left the girl believing she was "engaged" to her dad.

Magistrate David Shepherd heard a bail application by the man's lawyer - the dad appearing before him charged with nine offences.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail because of the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Police fear the dad may be a flight risk because of his extended support network interstate, that he may interfere with witnesses and the victim child, with "the relationship so perverted the child wants to re-engage contact with him".

Seeking bail, defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the man was married with children, and the police case centred on him allegedly kissing his daughter.

Reading the written police allegations, Mr Shepherd said the offences included: five counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16; two counts of making child exploitation material; grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure a sexual act; and using the internet to procure a child under 16.

Mr Shepherd said it was alleged the 14-year-old girl had developed a significant and inappropriate attachment to him, and believed she was in a relationship to the extent that she felt engaged to him.

He said the police investigation was ongoing, and the child (in police evidence) had disclosed alleged sexual incidents between her and her father.

Mr Shepherd said he was making no presumptions on this, but police (were saying) that the girl's mobile device held photos of her father, and there were sexualised Facebook messages between them.

Mr Shepherd said given the seriousness of the allegations and the maximum penalties involved, the material also indicated that the man had little regard for appropriate behaviour.

Mr Shepherd refused the bail application, and remanded the dad in custody to appear before the court on March 20.