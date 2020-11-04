DA decision any day now, as scale model goes on display

Mayor Denise Knight is expecting a decision on the Cultural and Civic Space DA very soon.

Mayor Denise Knight is expecting a decision on the Cultural and Civic Space DA very soon.

LATE October or the first week in November.

That's the time frame for a decision on the development application (DA) for the Cultural and Civic Space according to Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

The DA is currently with the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

The Coffs Coast Advocate caught up with Cr Knight and general manager Steve McGrath at the recent sod turning for the $23.1m Woolgoolga Sporting Complex and they both indicated a decision was imminent.

Meanwhile demolition work has commenced at the Gordon Street site.

The demolition DA was considered by Councillors at their October 8 meeting. It was approved 6 to 2 with Crs Keith Rhoades and John Arkan voting against.

Also on the agenda that night was the sale of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum with Crs deciding not to progress with the sale.

The museum is one of a number of buildings up for sale to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space estimated to cost $76.5m.

RELATED: Change of heart for some Crs with museum sale up for debate

And this week a scale model of the ground floor and exterior of the Cultural and Civic Space has been placed on view at the newly-opened Culture Hub in Coffs Central.

"Seeing the interior and layout to scale - and how the library, gallery and museum interconnect and work together - really brings the whole project alive," Cr Knight said.

A scale model of the ground floor and exterior of the Cultural and Civic Space is now on view at the newly-opened Culture Hub in Coffs Central.

"The internal street that runs through the building and the way it opens up the whole space is much easier to see in 3D and I hope lots of people take the opportunity to have a look at the model to see what a wonderful welcoming place it's going to be."

RELATED: Take a look inside the Cultural and Civic Space

"For the first time, you can imagine yourself walking into the building and finding yourself in this light-filled atrium that soars up to a striking circular skylight while people move around you visiting the museum, gallery or library, meeting friends, heading off to an art or digital course in the makerspace, or to the digital creative studio maybe to record a song, develop an app, or make a video or podcast."

The children's library area in the proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

Cr Knight says some of the most exciting features of the building are the rooftop terrace and outdoor terrace off the library area.

She admits it has been a complex building to explain and urges people to see the model as it will help them understand it better.

"The Cultural and Civic Space will be a resource for the entire community and a landmark destination that will truly put our city on the map."

Coffs Harbour City Council Gallery and Museum Curator Jo Besley is passionate about the vision for the Cultural and Civic Space. The Riding Lane fig tree will be retained as a central feature of the building.

The model shows a detailed view of the ground floor and building exterior. The outer shell of the model lifts off to reveal a scale representation of the ground floor - museum, gallery, internal street and ground floor library including children's area.

A smaller, 3D printed version in plastic is also on display for children to touch and handle.

The model is on display in the window of the Culture Hub so can be seen at any time, or pop into the Hub for a closer look during opening hours - Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.