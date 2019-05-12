Cyclone Ann heads towards Qld coast

An out-of-season cyclone has officially been named by the Bureau of Meteorology and is set to bring heavy rain to Far North Queensland.

Tropical Cyclone Ann has developed over the eastern Coral Sea, well to the east of the Queensland coast, the bureau said this morning.

At 4am, TC Ann was a category 1 system with sustained winds near the centre of 65 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 95 kilometres per hour.

"The system has been moving slowly southwards for the past few days, but has recently shifted onto a track to the west-northwest, and this motion is expected to continue for several days," the bureau's warning said.

"Ann is expected to strengthen a little through today, before beginning a weakening trend on Monday.

"The system poses no direct threat to the Queensland coast at this time."

Tropical Cyclone Ann has been born east of the Queensland coast. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology

Meteorologist Anthony Cornelius said it was "awfully late in the season" for a cyclone to develop, with the season ending April 30.

" … the low we've been discussing over the last few days has officially been classified a tropical cyclone this morning by the Bureau of Meteorology," Mr Cornelius said on his Facebook page.

"This is the latest a tropical cyclone has developed in the Coral Sea in 12 years since TC Pierre developed on May 16/17, 2007."

Forecast

Townsville

Monday: Late shower

Tuesday: Showers, 8-30mm

Wednesday: Showers, 5-20mm

Thursday: Shower or two, 1-10mm

Friday: Possible shower

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Cairns

Monday: Shower or two

Tuesday: Showers, 10-30mm

Wednesday: Showers, 45-90mm

Thursday: Showers, 8-25mm

Friday: Showers, 6-20mm

Saturday: Showers, 2-6mm

Cooktown

Monday: Shower or two

Tuesday: Showers, 15-40mm

Wednesday: Showers, possible heavy falls, 45-90mm

Thursday: Showers, 6-20mm

Friday: Shower or two, 1-6mm

Saturday: Shower or two