Driver charged after car hit cyclists

CYCLE CRASH: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked before noon on Saturday to attend at least two cyclists struck by a car on the Bruxner Hwy near Drake.

UPDATE 8:15AM

Police have said a man will face court charged with multiple driving-related offences after a motor vehicle collision in the state's north coast.

About 11.30am yesterday (Saturday 19 May 2018), a white Ford Courier utility was travelling west on the Bruxner Highway, about 6km east of Drake.

Police were told the Ford collided with two cyclists, also travelling west on the Bruxner Highway.

The male cyclists, aged 28 and 49, were travelling as part of a group and both suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The pair were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where they will both undergo surgery.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Ford was arrested at the scene, after allegedly returning a positive result to a roadside breath test.

He was taken to Tabulam Police Station where he returned an alleged breath analysis reading of 0.243.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located an amount of cannabis.

The man's licence was suspended and he was charged with eight offences;

Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm x2

Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm x2

Negligent driving

Drive with high-range PCA

Alter concentration of alcohol before test

Possess prohibited drug

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today (Sunday 20 May 2018).

