Cyclists master the track

Coffs Harbour Cycle Club member with the two medals she won at the NSW Masters track championships.

THE Masters riders from the Coffs Harbour Cycle Club have done their club proud after a strong performance at the NSW Masters Track championships.

For the first time at the event the local club sent down six female riders to the Dunc Gray Velodrome.

Kerry Westwood was a shining light coming home with two medals.

An impressive effort considering this was only the second time Westwood had ridden on the boards which is an altogether different experience to riding on the bitumen velodrome at Toormina.

Despite that inexperience she won a silver medal in her aged point score event after a massive 20 lap race and then claimed another medal in an all Coffs Harbour bronze medal race in the 2km individual pursuit.

Kerry took on one of her own team mates Pat McIvor in the 2km individual pursuit and won silver.

It wasn't just the women who collected medals though.

The team of Steve Sloan, Kieran Healy and Paul Clarke raced a fast qualifying heat to put them in the race for either a gold or silver medal in the teams sprint event.

While unable to grasp a gold medal in the final, the trio rode well proving they deserved their silver.

Clarke also took home an individual bronze medal in the sprint races.