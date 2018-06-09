Menu
CYCLISTS INJURED: Two female cyclists were injured when struck by a car on the Pacific Hwy this morning.
Cyclists injured in Pacific Highway crash

jennifer crawley
by
9th Jun 2018 11:01 AM

UPDATE 11.20AM AMBULANCE NSW have confirmed two women cyclists are being treated by paramedics after being hit by a car this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said three road units and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter had been tasked to attend the incident which occurred on the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow.

"Three road crews are on scene and one cyclist, a woman in her 50s with head injuries is stable and now on her way by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital," she said.

"The other woman who appears to bin her 40s has a serious head injury and will be transferred by helicopter."

According to Livetraffic.com, southbound traffic on the Pacific Hwy is being divered to Hinterland Way near School Lane.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care.


THERE are reports of a serious crash on the Pacific Highway involving two female cyclists and a vehicle.

The Westpac Helicopter is on it's way to the scene plus three NSW Ambulance road crews to the south bound lanes north of the Lennox Head exit near Ross Lane, 10kms north of Ballina.

More to come.

ambulance cyclists northern rivers pacific highway accident
Lismore Northern Star

