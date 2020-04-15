Cyclists seriously injured after being struck by ute

The two male cyclists have been airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

TWO cyclists have been injured after they were hit by a ute turning into a driveway in Bucca, north of Coffs Harbour.

Police have said emergency services were called to Central Bucca Rd just before 6.45am this morning following reports the two male cyclists had been struck by the ute.

The cyclists, aged in their 40s, have sustained multiple injuries and were taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

According to a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson one of the cyclists, a 47-year-old male, was critically injured and was placed into an induced coma before he was flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The second cyclist suffered pelvic injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The driver of the ute, a man aged in his 60s, has been taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory testing. He was not injured.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes said specialist detectives have been called to the scene.

"The Crash Investigation Unit from Ballina have become involved in the investigation as they specialise in incidents like these," Insp Hayes said.