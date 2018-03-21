Menu
Thumb tacks found on Coffs Harbour roads.
Thumb tacks found on Coffs Harbour roads. Contributed
News

Cyclists being targeted with thumb tacks placed on roads

Jasmine Minhas
by
21st Mar 2018 11:30 AM

POLICE have commenced an investigation following several reports thumb tacks are being purposely placed along Coffs Harbour roads.

According to Coffs/Clarence police, thumb tacks have been placed along Bruxner Park Rd and Central Bucca Rd over the past three weeks, leading to expensive damage and flat tires for cyclists.

Police are now investigating the incidents as offences of Reckless Act cause Serious Injury or Death, which carries a gaol term.

"Whilst no person has currently suffered an injury it is foreseeable that the placement of these tacks could cause serious injury or death to a person," police said in a statement.

"Police have obtained a number of exhibits which have been retained for examination."

Police are urging anyone with information to call Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or alternatively Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

