Cyclists and walkers on track to better health

Harbour Drive will be temporarily transformed into a cycling and walking route.

A trial of a shared path for cyclists and walkers will go ahead along Harbour Drive.

The project got the tick of approval with a $800,000 grant from the NSW Government’s Streets as Shared Spaces program.

Coffs Harbour City Council’s proposal to trial the shared route is one of 48 successful proposals.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the funding will help transform the area providing more public space for the community to relax, exercise and enjoy.

“It’s part of the NSW Government’s efforts to encourage new and improved pedestrian and active transport links that facilitate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Singh said.

“Not only will these projects improve how we use our public spaces, they will create employment opportunities and make our streets more attractive and welcoming for people.”

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said there had been overwhelming interest in the program, with more than 145 applications from 99 councils.

“Whether it is new cycle lanes, pedestrian-only streets or wider footpaths, we’re working with councils and communities to fund projects that can make life better for everyone – both now and into the future,” Mr Stokes said.

“The successful projects demonstrate how innovative thinking can transform under-utilised space into accessible public spaces for our communities to enjoy.”

The Streets as Shared Spaces program aims to support physical distancing requirements during COVID-19, promote the health of local economies and furthers the NSW Government’s Premier’s Priority to create greener public spaces.

Councils will need to obtain all of the relevant approvals and engage with their community in delivering the projects.

For the list of 48 successful proposals visit: www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/streetsgrants