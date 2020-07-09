Cyclist impaled at Mangrove Boardwalk

The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled. Photos by Frank Redward.

A woman is in a critical condition after being impaled at Coffs Creek today.

The 59-year-old woman was riding along the popular elevated Mangrove Boardwalk which winds its way along behind the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

It's understood she was riding an electric bike and fell off the boardwalk.

She was impaled through the upper torso.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Ambulance and Police all attended the scene.

She was taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital where she is in a critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after noon.

The Coffs Coast Advocate will bring you more details when they come to hand.