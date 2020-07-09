Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled. Photos by Frank Redward.
The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled. Photos by Frank Redward.
News

Cyclist impaled at Mangrove Boardwalk

Janine Watson
9th Jul 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman is in a critical condition after being impaled at Coffs Creek today.

The 59-year-old woman was riding along the popular elevated Mangrove Boardwalk which winds its way along behind the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled.
The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled.

It's understood she was riding an electric bike and fell off the boardwalk.

She was impaled through the upper torso.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Ambulance and Police all attended the scene.

The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled.
The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled.

She was taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital where she is in a critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after noon.

The Coffs Coast Advocate will bring you more details when they come to hand.

More Stories

mangrove boardwalk
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        premium_icon Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        News The stark new findings are another blow for the Coffs/Clarence region which had seen its shocking youth unemployment rate improve.

        Chris Waller, Kris Lees to cross swords in Grafton Cup

        premium_icon Chris Waller, Kris Lees to cross swords in Grafton Cup

        Horses The 2020 Iron Jack Grafton Cup is set to be a cracker with some strong pedigree in...

        July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        premium_icon July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        People and Places IT MAY have reduced crowds, but Clarence River Jockey Club is showing the way...

        CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        premium_icon CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        News Dirt bike crash prompts school holiday safety plea from paramedics.