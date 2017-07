A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Coffs Harbour this morning.

The accident happened at the corner of Combine St and Azalea Ave around 8.35am.

NSW Ambulance Media said a woman, believed to aged in her mid 20s, was knocked from her bike onto the roadway.

She was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics for a suspected fracture to her nose.

The woman has been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition.