A cyclist received three fines from police. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Cyclist cops whopping $915 in fines

by Stephanie Bedo
8th Jan 2020 1:30 PM

THIS cyclist admitted the joke was on him after he copped three fines that amounted to a whopping $915.

The rider took to Facebook to share the fines which he received for not stopping at a red light, not wearing a helmet and riding on a footpath.

"Friendly warning to Sydney bike riders and unfamiliar tourists … Riding without a helmet, riding on a footpath, not stopping before a red light, or doing all three at once could land you $915.00 in one go," he wrote.

"The joke is on me today, don't let the joke be on you."

 

The individual fines were $457 for not stopping at a red light, $344 for the helmet mishap and $114 for the footpath.

Social media users didn't have much sympathy for the man, saying riding on the footpath was selfish and arrogant.

Since July 23, 2018, children under 16 years of age are allowed to ride on a footpath. Previously that privilege was reserved for children under 12 years of age.

Australia was the first country in the world to introduce bike helmet laws.

The fine was once just $73 but in 2016 jumped to $325, a 445 per cent increase.

The penalty is high compared to other states such as the NT, where riders without helmets are charged $25, and Victoria where they are fined $207.

crime cyclist safety driving fines fines police seniors-news

