Cycling for palliative care

Cyclists Roy Doutreband, Garry Paskin, event coordinator Kathie Marquardt, and cylists Mark Henschke, Paul Courtney, Dave Reynolds and Peter Faircloth deliver a $13,570 cheque to Coffs Harbour Health Campus' Palliative Care staff Roberta Andrews, Michelle Jeffery, Beverly Morris and Karen Sergeev.

A DONATION of $13,500 has been handed over to the local palliative care team in order to improve the process of loaning equipment to seriously ill patients who wish to stay at home.

The donation was made possible thanks to the Tour de Rocks cycle classic, from Armidale to South West Rocks, and participating team Faircloth & Reynolds.

"There are not many causes you can donate to where the money goes back to local community - in this case it goes to supporting local people with cancer,” director David Reynolds said.

The company donated the money towards an automated inventory tracking system for the Coffs Harbour Palliative Care Service's loan equipment.

The service enabled patients to borrow a range of items from electric hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, pressure relief mattresses, show chairs and walking aids.